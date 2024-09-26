Joshua Jackson's Daughter: Everything to Know About the 'Doctor Odyssey' Star as a Father

Joshua Jackson has a daughter.

In fact, he says that she’s the key to his youthful appearance.

Perhaps best known for Dawson’s Creek and the lengthy career that has followed, Joshua Jackson is one of the stars of Doctor Odyssey.

As his new project premieres, he’s opening up about his family life.

Joshua Jackson attends the premiere for ABC’s ‘Doctor Odyssey’ at Bel-Air Bay Club on September 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Joshua Jackson is looking good!

On Sunday, September 15, Joshua Jackson accepted compliments for his fresh-faced appearance following the Emmy Awards.

“I think it’s chasing around a 4-year-old,” he joked to People. “I think that it keeps you young.”

Many parents of young children only feel the weight of their age as the energy of a preschooler tires them out. For him, it seems to be the opposite.

Joshua Jackson attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Many longtime fans remember that Joshua Jackson dated then-castmate Katie Holmes during their time filming Dawson’s Creek in Wilmington, NC.

Much more recently, he began dating Lupita Nyong’o, one of the most gorgeous people on the planet.

Joshua Jackson began dating Jodie Turner-Smith in 2018. In August of 2019, the two married. By October of 2023, the two had split.

Jodie Turner-Smith celebrates her birthday with husband Joshua Jackson at the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023 in New York City. attends the premiere of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Brian Ach/Getty Images for Lotus)

Yes, Joshua Jackson has a daughter

On April 13, 2020, Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed their daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson. Following their divorce, the parents agreed to joint legal and physical custody.

“We’re in a big Lion King phase right now, so that’s good,” he said of being the parent of a four-year-old. “And yeah, I mean, go to the park, sit at home, do arts and crafts.

“She’s just awesome. She’s just the most fun in the world,” he then gushed.

Joshua Jackson attends the “Fatal Attraction” Premiere LA and Reception on April 24, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)

As for the relative youthfulness of his appearance, Joshua Jackson is 46 years old.

He suggested that perhaps the absence of his “COVID beard” had rejuvenated him in the eyes of interviewers.

Perhaps. But there could be more to it. We agree that he looked younger at the Emmy Awards than he has in other recent projects.

He’s starring on ‘Doctor Odyssey’ as the lead, Max

Joshua Jackson portrays the on-board doctor on a luxury cruise ship.

It’s apparently going to be a fun, sexy drama — and a Ryan Murphy production.

The premiere aired on ABC on September 26. Audiences will have to decide for themselves how much they love him in the role.