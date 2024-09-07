'7th Heaven' Kids, Now All Grown Up, Discuss Stephen Collins' Sex Abuse Scandal

The 7th Heaven kids’ actors are all adults. As they look back on the show, that also means looking back on

In 2014, Stephen Collins’ sex abuse scandal horrified his former fans.

The actor, most famous for his roles on 7th Heaven and in Star Trek: The Motion Picture, confessed to sexual misconduct against multiple minor girls.

Now, actors who worked with him as children are discussing his role on the show — and disavowing his crimes.

Mackenzie Rosman, Beverley Mitchell, and David Gallagher sit to discuss 7th Heaven on their rewatch podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The ‘7th Heaven’ alums are very aware of Stephen Collins’ confession

Mackenzie Rosman, David Gallagher, and Beverley Mitchell played Ruthie Camden, Simon Camden, and Lucy Camden respectively on 7th Heaven.

They were among the kids in the Camden household, where disgraced former actor Stephen Collins played their father, a pastor named Eric Camden.

Jessica Biel is certainly the most famous 7th Heaven alum, followed by Gallagher (who may be best known for voicing Riku on the international hit, Kingdom Hearts). Stephen Collins is by far the most infamous member of the 7th Heaven cast … which is saying a lot, since a recurring love interest from the show founded a cult.

Jessica Biel and the Cast of “7th Heaven” at the First Annual TV Guide Awards in 1999. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

David Gallagher, Beverley Mitchell, and Mackenzie Rosman are all grown adults in their 30s and 40s. As you can see in the video below, they have a rewatch podcast, Catching Up With The Camdens.

On the September 23 episode of the podcast, the actors addressed how they know that fans and commenters have complex feelings about the show. Sometimes, an actor does something so bad that even seeing their face on screen is enough to make someone reconsider a rewatch. This is extra true for survivors, who can find themselves reliving their own trauma.

With that in mind, the three former 7th Heaven kids affirmed that they would never make excuses for Stephen Collins.

It would be ‘impossible’ to discuss ‘7th Heaven’ without mentioning Stephen Collins

“All forms of abuse, sexual abuse of any kind, it’s inexcusable, and victims of abuse need to be shown compassion and they should be given support,” David Gallagher emphasized.

“It would be impossible not to talk about Stephen since he was such a big part of the show and our lives,” Mackenzie Rosman acknowledged. “But we want to be clear: we did not have any inappropriate experiences with Stephen.”

Beverley Mitchell chimed in that they “do not excuse or condone his behavior.” Even so, they want to discuss the show with fans — even with the inherent awkwardness of their former castmate.

Mackenzie Rosman, David Gallagher, and Beverley Mitchell discuss an incredibly serious topic on their podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“We know that this is difficult and we understand it can be triggering,” Gallagher acknowledged. “But we just wanted to say we love you guys.”

It is not surprising to hear that none of the 7th Heaven actors had different experiences than Stephen Collins’ victims. We all know that some predators have used the workplace, including the entertainment industry, to find potential victims.

However, many others avoid targeting people with whom they work. Predators avoiding famous victims can reduce their chances of getting caught. It also allows them to point out non-victims to cast doubt upon their accusers. An alarming number of people feel compelled by “If I were a monster, I’d have gone after every potential victim, so I’m innocent.”

The cast of “7th Heaven” won Choice TV Drama at the 2003 Teen Choice Awards at the Universal Amphitheater on August 2, 2003. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As for Stephen Collins …

Stephen Collins had a lengthy career that ended abruptly, in 2014. An audio recording made by his ex-wife Faye Grant included his admission to sexual contact with a girl under the age of 14.

He later elaborated in an interview, confessing to “inappropriate conduct with three female minors” between the 1970s and the 1990s.

The nicest thing that one could say about Stephen Collins is that he did not try to deny it after the audio recording went public. Honesty and knowing that your conduct is inexcusable are not mitigating factors, however.