Sean Teale Married? His Romance History, Explained

Is Sean Teale married? The handsome actor has fans curious.

You may know him from shows like Reign, The Gifted, Skins, and Incorporated.

His latest project is Doctor Odyssey. He’s part of the main cast — playing part of a small, dedicated medical team on a luxury cruise ship.

The show promises to be saucy, but what about his real love life?

Sean Teale attends the premiere for ABC’s ‘Doctor Odyssey’ at Bel-Air Bay Club on September 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Who is Sean Teale?

Sean Teale is a British actor. He was born in 1992, making him 32 at the time of Doctor Odyssey‘s premiere on ABC on September 26, 2024.

Before The CW’s tragic downfall, he portrayed Prince Conde on Reign. He played Nick Levan on Skins, protagonist Ben Larson on Incorporated, and Marcos Diaz (Eclipse) on The Gifted.

Teale is of Venezuelan, Spanish, and Welsh descent. He grew up in London, and has been acting professionally since 2010.

Sean Teale attends the Rosaline premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 06, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Phoebe Dyevnor and Sean Teale

Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dyevnor and Sean Teale were reportedly in a somewhat brief but intense romance.

The two first appeared together on her Instagram in April of 2017. Their last photo together on her page was in August of that same year. While they likely didn’t go IG official immediately after the first date, that doesn’t seem like a lengthy entanglement.

Dyevnor has since removed all signs of their reported relationship from her page. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything about their parting of ways — except that she wanted a clean slate. (She still shows up here and there on his page, however)

Jelly Gould and Sean Teale

While we’re not exactly sure when things began for Sean Teale and Jelly Gould, she shared a snap of the couple on Instagram on July 13, 2018.

Over the years, the two continued to post each other on social media, even packing on some PDA to showcase their bond.

It has been a hot minute since either of them posted the other to social media. Whether they have broken up recently or simply aren’t posting their relationship to social media is anyone’s guess. There’s no hard evidence of either dating someone new or even moving on, so it’s up in the air.

Is Sean Teale married?

There is actually no evidence that Sean Teale has ever been married.

Every now and then, an actor will turn out to have married in secret. It’s rare, but possible, because even successful actors aren’t necessarily in the media spotlight for their personal lives.

He’s in his very early thirties and seems to have had a fairly stable life, so it seems very likely that he doesn’t have a secret marriage hidden in his past.

Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Don Johnson, and Sean Teale attend the premiere for ABC’s ‘Doctor Odyssey’ at Bel-Air Bay Club on September 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

What is ‘Doctor Odyssey’ about?

No, Doctor Odyssey is not about a Doctor Without Borders (singular) cursed for his hubris and repeatedly cheating on his wife with various immortal women. Not saying that that’s a bad premise for a show, it just isn’t this show.

This Ryan Murphy project is about the small medical team grappling with the unique circumstances of providing care on a luxury cruise ship. We’re sure that it will be over-the-top and absurd. That’s not a criticism — ask anyone who watches medical dramas and they’ll tell you that that’s what they’re there for. (Just think of the helicopter scene from ER)

Sean Teale portrays Nurse Tristan Silva. Since the character is presumably as handsome as the actor himself, he’s sure to be doing well romantically. No word on if he’s married, however.