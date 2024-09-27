Janelle Brown Recalls ‘Bittersweet’ Memories of Son 7 Months After His Suicide

Janelle Brown can’t stop thinking about her son.

For a very understandable and incredibly sad reason, of course.

Earlier this week, the Sister Wives star shared photos of Garrison Brown, approximately seven months after the 25-year old took his own life.

Janelle Brown is doing all she can to recover from her son’s suicide. (TLC)

Janelle Brown Reflects on Son’s Suicide

“My phone serves me up memories every day,” Brown wrote on Instagram alongside one of these family snapshots. “Often they are pictures with Garrison. On good days (and today is a good day!) they make [me] smile because I remember the event and that it was a fun day.”

Added the grieving parent:

“There is always a bittersweet after glow but it’s still a good thing to see these time capsules.”

As you can see below, the main photo in question is throwback images that features Garrison, son Gabriel and daughter Savanah.

Garrison, as you likely know by now, was the person who found his brother’s body back in March. Simply awful.

The night before, Janelle had asked him to check on Garrison after the latter sent disturbing texts that even referenced suicide.

Still, “we just had no idea that he was in that place,” Janelle recently told People Magazine, adding that “substance abuse” likely played a role in Garrison’s state of mind before his death.

It has been confirmed, too, that Garrison had consumed a tremendous amount of alcohol at the time he shot himself in the head.

Janelle Brown looks very sad in this confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

The Effort to Save Garrison

The Sister Wives cast member went on to explain that she and her family members had “real conversations” about her son’s struggles. She says they offered “resources” to help him push past his addiction.

“We were always talking to him, we were loving him. All the things were there,” she told the aforementioned outlet.

“It really just was something he could not… like the demon he couldn’t get on top of the battle. He couldn’t seem to get over. And it just wasn’t for lack of love or lack of anything.”

We’re certain this is true.

Sadly, however, one of Garrison’s roommates told police this spring that they had “conversations with Garrison about him being depressed lately.”

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

A Family’s Grief

Shortly after Garrison’s suicide, Janelle and Kody Brown shared a joint statement addressing the terrible news on their respective Instagram pages.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle wrote in her post.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”