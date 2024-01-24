Jon Stewart Books Shocking Return to The Daily Show!

Jon Stewart is on his way back to the show that made him extremely famous.

On Wednesday, the veteran comedian made the surprising announcement that he’ll soon return to The Daily Show — both as executive producer through 2025 and also as part-time host.

Beginning on February 12, Stewart will once again sit behind this Comedy Central desk and crack wise about the news.

Just in time for the 2024 Presidential Election, of course.

Jon Stewart speaks on stage during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Warrior Games at Amalie Arena on June 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A rotating list of stars will fill in on the other days of the week.

“Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, chief executive of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement this morning.

“In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics.

“Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

Jon Stewart speaks onstage at The 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 21, 2016 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

Stewart served as full-time host of the program for 16 years.

He left in 2015 and later signed a deal to host a weekly series for Apple.

The Daily Show, for its part, went ahead and hired Trevor Noah as The Daily Show host.

He left the role in late 2022 and the show has since used various hosts on a weekly basis ever since.

Trevor Noah speaks onstage at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, broadcast on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

On Wednesday, Stewart joked on Twitter with references to the collegiate sports transfer system that he was headed to a new challenge.

“Friends. After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Excited for the future!” he wrote, prior to listing his measurements as follows:

5’7” ish, 165, 14.8 second 40 #Blessed #NILBABY #TDSnation #LFGM

Jon Stewart has grown into one of the most respected comedians alive. (Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Noah, meanwhile, celebrated Stewart’s announcement with a post on social, writing, “Yessssssss he’s back.”

John Oliver, however, a former Daily Show correspondent, was a bit more reticent in his praise and/or excitement.

“I mean, that is a surprise,” Oliver said.

“That’s a show that needs a host. He certainly is a very, very good one. So yeah, it’ll be exciting to see what he does. I do think after 2025 they should appoint a permanent host.

“I would have hired Roy Wood or Amber Ruffin is very good but it’s going to be very exciting to see Jon in an election year.”