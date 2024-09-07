Janelle Brown’s Weight Loss Journey: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Loses 100lbs After Weighing In At 271lbs

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown’s weight loss journey has been inspiring, motivating and at times, heartbreaking.

The reality show star garnered fame as one of Kody Brown’s original three wives on the TLC show, Sister Wives.

For years, audiences watched on not only as she struggled with living in a plural family, but also her own self image.

Today, she’s rid herself of Kody … and an impressive 100 pounds!

But how did she get here? And how have recent events taken hold of her life and health journey? Let’s dive in.

Janelle Brown is opening up here to the Sister Wives camera in the year 2020. (tLC)

Janelle and the Early Years of ‘Sister Wives’

Janelle spent decades of her life married to Kody Brown, most of which played out for audiences on the hit TLC show, Sister Wives.

From the beginning, it was clear that Janelle struggled with her self-worth as well as her physical health. In a season 3 episode that found Janelle hitting the gym with Meri, Christine, and Robyn, she called the outing a “horrible, unpleasant” experience.

“I remember when my kids were little, watching the weight creep up, creep up, creep up but I felt so powerless to stop it,” Janelle said during an episode that aired in October 2011, per Us Weekly. “I was mortified [to share my weight with the other wives] because I never told anybody, including Kody, how much I weigh.”

But after meeting with a fitness trainer, she revealed to her family and the world that she weighed 271 pounds. And that she was ready to make a change.

Janelle Brown has something to say in this Season 18 confessional. (TLC)

Janelle Brown Gets Serious About Weight Loss – And Starts A Business

In the following years, Janelle started to test the waters with food planning and diet supplements.

“Say goodbye to sugar cravings, exhaustion, anxiety, poor sleep, low energy and so much more,” Janelle gushed about following her Life With Health & Happiness plan via social media.

She even started a Youtube series, where fans could follow along with her progress and see the kinds of exercises she was doing to lose weight.

With her business background, it came as no surprise when Janelle decided to capitalize on her wellness journey by becoming a certified health coach through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. She launched Striving With Janelle, a service that allowed clients to book coaching sessions with the Sister Wives star.

She also started a partnership with Plexus, a supplements and vitamin company, via social media.

Janelle Brown spills some tea here on just how and why Kody dumped her. (Image Credit: TLC)

Her Secret To 100lb Weight Loss: It’s a 7 Step Process

By 2022, Janelle was happy to share before and after pics of her progress, as well as share some of philosophy. The wisdom she gained helped her lose nearly 100 pounds over the course of a few years, as well as make some other big changes in her life.

Like finally leaving Kody and the plural Brown family!

“7 things I wish I knew sooner,” she prefaced her list on social media she posted in April 2023.

“1. It’s ok to be yourself,” Janelle wrote. That may sound obvious … but perhaps not for someone with Janelle’s background.

“2. Be kind and giving,” Janelle counseled, “but protect your personal.”

Her list continued: “3. Have personal boundaries.”

And, relatedly, Janelle suggested that her fans and followers adhere to another piece of wisdom: “4. Don’t apologize for your boundaries.”

Then she shared perhaps the most important lessons she’s learned:

5. It is ok to not fit in at the time. Eventually, you find your tribe

6. You get form life what you think you deserve – this is gospel

7. It can b hard to realize #6 above

How Is Janelle Doing Now?

While physical health is always incredibly important, in 2024, Janelle was far more focused on her mental health, and for good reason.

Aside from starting over her new life away from Kody, Janelle was dealt a devastating blow. One of her eldest sons, Garrison, died by suicide in March.

From that moment onward, she’s been on the difficult journey of rebuilding her life. That’s included reconnecting with her other children, traveling, and moving into a new place in North Carolina.

All we want for Janelle is to be happy and healthy.

S