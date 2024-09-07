Joy Behar ‘Happy’ to Be Fired From ‘The View’ – But Why?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Joy Behar getting fired was a “happy” event for the The View host. Why?

Despite decades of success, many wonder if and when The View will be canceled.

The View co-hosts leave, cycling in and out. The biggest deals are when they’re the show’s primary antagonists or when they’re staples of the hit daytime talk show series.

With a few interruptions, Joy Behar has been part of the show since its inception. Why was she fired? Why was she “happy” to be fired?

On The View, Joy Behar opens up about her feelings about her erstwhile firing. (Image Credit: ABC)

Joy Behar has discussed being fired from ‘The View’

It’s more than just one show. Joy Behar has used The View to touch upon her past firing from Good Morning America.

As it turns out, she has been fired from GMA twice. Speaking to The View guest Kumail Nanjiani in 202, she revealed that she had been “the worst receptionist” in the show’s history.

She also alleged that the show had taken her to Chippendales as a “goodbye present” while letting her go. It is possible that she was jokingly exaggerating circumstances.

The March 2024 panel of The View sits at the table along with their guest, Alex Finnie. (Image Credit: ABC)

In 2007, Joy Behar left The View despite having helped launch the hit daytime talk show series. Initially, it appeared to be a voluntary situation.

However, in 2022, she divulged to People that “somebody wanted me gone” in 2013. Her exit wasn’t as cordial as it seemed — she’d been fired. The series, it seemed, was trying to shift away from political discussion.

Joy Behar believed that the show had been going down the wrong path. Her 2022 commentary noted: “That’s not the first time I’ve been fired for my politics.”

The View’s co-hosts and audience celebrate Joy Behar on her birthday. (Image Credit: ABC)

But Joy Behar was ‘happy’ to be fired

Her 2013 firing, which was followed by her return as a guest host and then full reinstatement in 2015, was not as unhappy as it would be for most people.

“I was glad to be fired,” she admitted to her co-hosts on The View.

Her reason was simple: she missed her friends, and “all” of her friends on the show were gone at that point.

On The View, Whoopi Goldberg spoke up to defend Kate Middleton and the royal firm after the Princess of Wales’ infamous 2024 Mother’s Day photoshop fail. (Image Credit: ABC)

When Joy said this, Whoopi Goldberg expressed a (perhaps joking) degree of hurt.

Joy quickly explained two key points. The first was that she was referring to producers, hair and makeup, and others behind-the-scenes.

And the second was that, at the time, Whoopi was still new to the show. (Whoopi had been part of the panel for several seasons in 2013, as she’d started in 2007. But … okay)

‘The View’ is an oft-problematic touchstone for the culture

No one on The View is completely right about everything. Not even your faves. Not even our faves.

And even the worst antagonists that she show has cast, panelists like Meghan McCain and Elizabeth Hasselbeck who’s real jobs were to make negative headlines and get “owned” by other hosts, have been at least a little bit right on some topics.

The series showcases real (albeit famous) people and their opinions, right and wrong. And to churn out viral moments, memes, memorable quotes, and cringe content. The daytime talk show ecosystem wouldn’t be the same without it. Or without Joy Behar.