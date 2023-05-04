Janelle Brown Flaunts Weight Loss Results, Offers Followers Tips on What Worked for Her

Since breaking away from Kody and beginning to tell her own story, Janelle Brown has been inspiring her fans.

The Sister Wives star has encouraged her followers to take steps to better their lives — even things that sound scary.

Some of her advice has been professional. And some has been about fitness, and Janelle’s own body transformation has been a powerful example.

Look no further than Janelle’s very recent post, showcasing her dramatic weight loss as she cheers on followers who want to do the same.

In a brief Story post, Janelle Brown showcased her remarkably slender face and neck after undergoing an epic body transformation. (Image Credit: Instagram0

On Tuesday, May 2, Janelle Brown shared a brief recording of herself as she promoted a weight loss supplement.

Wearing a pumpkin blouse and sporting a low-makeup look, she spoke about which products have been a “game changer” for her.

Janelle’s fans and followers are very aware of how much weight she has lost. So when she talks about how to do it, people pay attention.

Looking great! Janelle Brown has a very cute smirk on her face in this photo of the Sister Wives star.

“There’s tremendous benefits that are coming about,” Janelle told her followers.

She added that she was learning about new benefits “especially about fasting now.” That’s a complex topic.

“Most people lose about six pounds,” Janelle claimed. “I lose a ton of inches and you just feel good, you cannot beat it.”

Part of Janelle Brown’s encouraging video included now-legendary footage of her workouts. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“So guys, come on, be brave, jump in, give it a try,” Janelle invited anyone watching.

She then went so far as to promise that “you won’t be sorry.”

One of the most common (and extremely credible) fears for someone losing weight is that they will regain it (because that’s how the human body works). She touched upon that topic, too.

In an inspirational video, Janelle Brown counseled Sister Wives fans on how to be their own heroes. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“And guys, you’re not gonna regain it,” Janelle began to allege, before stopping herself.

“Well, you will regain some of it, of course,” she acknowledged.

Janelle admitted that one will regain lost weight “once you start to eat and put food back in your body.”

Way to go, Janelle Brown! The Sister Wives star is getting her work out on in this image.

“But,” Janelle went on to say, “you will keep it off.”

“And,” she claimed, “a lot of people continue to lose it.”

Janelle then inserted the caveat: “if they’re smart about their nutrition afterward.”

Janelle Brown is no longer tied to Kody Brown. We’re so very proud of the former sister wife!

Nice save, Janelle!

See, many weight loss techniques — even healthy ones, like diet and exercise — cannot last forever, even if someone keeps doing the same new habits.

The reason is that the human body changes to adapt to higher levels of activity, lower levels of nutrition, or both. That is why people regain weight.

Janelle Brown gives the camera a smile in this scenic photo.

Late last year, Janelle’s size had dropped so dramatically that various outlets reported that she had lost “half” of her former size.

She is a natural fit to plug weight loss products to her followers, who might feel that her results speak for themselves.

It is probably best for everyone to take anyone else’s “this worked for me” advice with a grain of salt, even if they’re not advertising something. What worked for Janelle might not work, or even be possible, for someone else. But she has every right to share her experiences … and what worked for her could work for others, too!