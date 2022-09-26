Kody Brown: Christine Snubbed Me on Social Media, That’s How I Knew We Were Done!

We’re just gonna get right down to it here, folks:

Kody Brown is an idiot.

Over the first three episodes of Sister Wives Season 17, viewers have gone behind the scenes of Kody’s failed marriage to Christine Brown, as the estranged spouses have sat down for extended discussions about their relationship.

Over and over, Christine has outlined the ways in which Kody has made her feel less-than.

Refusing to have sex with her?

Favoring Robyn over her?

Both very clear signs there was major trouble in supposed paradise.

And yet: On Sunday night’s brand new installment, Kody admitted that he didn’t really take Christine’s dissatisfaction seriously until the occasion of their anniversary hit…

… and she didn’t acknowledge it on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

“I asked her if we wanted to post anything on social media,” he told cameras of the anniversary and Christine’s non-reaction.

“In a little way, it was a test, but to protect our kids. And she says, ‘No.’

“And that was the first time I’ve ever actually been able to go, ‘Oh, ok wow she’s serious about this.'”

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

Brown continued, in very self-serving fashion:

“I think I want to keep testing it, though.

“You never know when she’s just going to realize that the life she’s looking to create somewhere else isn’t going to be any better than what she’s had or got.”

All these months after the episode was filmed… and all these months after Christine moved back to Utah and away from Kody… it’s clear: Her life is A LOT better without Kody.

For Christine, she confessed on air this week the day she and Kody exchanged vows way back in 1994 no longer holds meaning.

“For our anniversary I’m not going to pretend,” she began.

“I don’t consider myself married to him anymore at all. Six weeks ago we had a conversation. I just said, ‘I need you to let me go. It’s over. I don’t want to be married to you anymore and I’m also going to be moving to Utah.’

“I don’t know when to have a conversation with my sister wives. I don’t know when to tell [daughter] Truely. No one really knows the finality of all of this I think.”

One of the numerous factors that led to the breakdown of this marriage was Kody’s decision to withhold intimacy.

“Intimacy needs trust. Attraction, in my world, needs trust,” he said on Sunday night.

“I thought she was being mean. I was angry, it’s like God, man, you’re unwinding plural marriage for me. You’re unwinding my whole life, my whole purpose. No.

“We’re not having any intimacy until you get this straight. I wish I would have said, ‘We gotta work on some things.'”

Later in the episode, Kody and the sister wives engaged in a Facetime call to catch up on family matters since they’ve been isolating due to COVID-19 protocols.

And this is where the true chauvinistic nature of Kody truly shined through.

“We’re having this meeting but it seems like she is actually trying to run our meeting,” he told the women.

“Like, she’s trying to take charge of it. She’s getting kind of ‘independent woman’ now.

“There’s literally an attitude of I don’t need you guys anymore and I don’t have to really submit myself to what the group wants.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.