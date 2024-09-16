'Sister Wives' Spin-Off: Are We Finally Getting Christine & Janelle's Second Act?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is a Sister Wives spin-off on the way?

Even with the somber topic of the Season 19 Sister Wives premiere, longtime viewers know that the show is not what it once was. Because the family has changed forever.

Christine Brown left Kody. Janelle left Kody. Then, Kody and Meri parted ways.

There’s a sizable portion of the audience who’d love to see Christine and Janelle’s famous friendship. Without having to hate-watch the Kody segments.

During an interview, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown appear excited. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

A ‘Sister Wives’ spin-off makes so much sense

Even as far back as January 2023, the idea of a Sister Wives spinoff about the titular wives (and not Kody Brown) was sparking interest.

Not only among fans, but members of the family. Gwendlyn Brown spoke on YouTube at the time about how her mom and Janelle could star on one such show.

After all, the titular sister wives relationship no longer exists. Christine, Janelle, and even Meri are Kody’s exes. Robyn Brown remains married to him, but she’s just a wife.

Gwendlyn is a delight, but she’s not the only member of the Brown family who’s discussing a Sister Wives spin-off.

Earlier this year, Janelle and Christine Brown spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their interest.

“We have conversations,” Christine admitted. “We have had conversations.”

Still, no confirmation on a ‘Sister Wives’ spin-off … yet

Both Christine and Janelle were careful to share two things. The first was that there is no such spin-off in motion.

And the second was that neither are planning to leave Sister Wives itself. So while a spin-off would be amazing, fans won’t be bereft without them.

Janelle emphasized: “We will always continue to [have fun together], and we do have a lot of fun. We’re already planning out next year, we have a lot of fun things coming.”

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown have had a lot of fun together. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

Discussing her lasting bond with Janelle, Christine added: “we’ve been authentic and real for all of these years.”

She affirmed: “The friendship and the bond that I have with Janelle, I feel like we were successful with our plural marriage.”

Christine pointed out: “We’re still a family, and we are still raising our kids together – we’re still sister wives.”

Cracking up during an interview, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown express their delight. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

There is life after Kody

Both Christine Brown and Janelle Brown have spent years moving on from their marriages to Kody Brown.

Christine has even remarried, rediscovering love after so many years of emotional neglect from Kody.

Janelle and Christine’s friendship is remarkable to watch. Fans would love a spin-off. If TLC ever decides to greenlight the project, viewers would be lining up!