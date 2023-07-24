Jamie Foxx Shares First Video Since Hospitalization: “I Went to Hell and Back”

Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery.

According to Jamie Foxx himself.

On Saturday, the veteran actor posted a video to Instagram, speaking at length to fans for the first time since his hospitalization in April for an unknown illness.

Foxx addressed some of the rumors out there about him in this footage… but did not delve into exactly what has been going on with him.

Jamie Foxx released this video in July 2023 to let viewers know he was doing okay. (YouTube)

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” the former Oscar winner said.

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show.

“I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

Yes, make it through.

Jamie Foxx attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills. (Getty)

There was concern at some points that Foxx would not survive.

“I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” Foxx continued.

“I went through something I thought I would never ever go through.”

Foxx also credited his daughter and sister for saving his life.

Jamie Foxx attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Getty)

“To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video,” he said.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”

Foxx’s daughter revealed her dad had been hospitalized on April 12, although she did not share specifics about the situation.

“Due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Corinne wrote via Instagram at the time, adding:

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Jamie Foxx attends Jamie Foxx’s birthday bash presented by PrivÃ© Revaux at L’Arc Paris on December 17, 2022 in Paris. (Getty)

Foxx has been spotted in Chicago in recent weeks, where he had undergone medical treatment at a facility that specializes in rehabilitation care for patients with physical impairments, brain or spine injuries.

“As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine,” he said in the video.

“I’m not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well.

“But I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

Jamie Foxx attends the mens quaterfinal match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. (Getty)

The Instagram post arrived a few hours after Foxx shared a photo of himself on top of a gold car with the caption, “big things coming.”

In this case, he concluded as follows:

“I love everybody and I love all of the love that I got … If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it’s just because it’s been tough, man. I

” was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.”