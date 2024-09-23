Abby Lee Miller: I Nearly Died This Summer from Sepsis!

Abby Lee Miller has a harrowing health story to tell.

The former Dance Moms host Miller had to hold back tears during an interview this weekend with The Daily Mail as she recounted what happened to her over the summer in the United Kingdom.

“I was at the end of my [Abby Lee Spills the Tea] tour … and I started to have trouble with my catheter,” Miller explained to this outlet.

“It just needed to be changed. Every month I need to get it changed.”

As you may recall, Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in 2018; she has used a wheelchair ever since.

In this new feature, the reality star says she was traveling with a nurse for het tour, yet “she didn’t feel comfortable” changing the catheter in the room they were in.

“I don’t know why, people do it all the time,” Miller continued.

“I held off for a day, which was a mistake. Then my back started hurting and my kidneys. I was screaming in pain.”

Paramedics were quickly called by Miller’s assistants, prompting a visit to a local hospital.

“With the wonderful free healthcare there … I laid in the emergency room for five and a half hours waiting for someone to change the catheter,” she claimed. “I became [septic], and it went up in my kidneys.”

Miller says she tried to insist that she simply needed her catheter changed.

But she then found herself hooked up to hospital machines with numerous IVs in her arms and neck… before getting taken “to another department” for a sonogram, which triggered some major alarm bells.

Miller stayed in the ICU for four days before getting diagnosed with a UTI that led to her contracting sepsis.

“My blood sugar was dropping. … Women need to be very careful because a UTI can do a lot of damage. It can do a lot of different things,” she told The Daily Mail.

“It was very serious. … If I would have changed the catheter the night before, none of this would have happened.”

In the end, Miller made a full recovery and told to this publication that she was even able to squeeze in time with a “top-notch television station” due to her stay in the hospital.

Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after being convicted of fraud in May 2017.

Following her release, many of her former Abby Lee Dance Company students — including Maddie Ziegler and Chloe Lukasiak — chose to distance themselves from the controversial instructor.

She wasn’t even invited to the Dance Moms reunion this year.

“I think that I have a lot to do. … I have a lot more choreography. I have a lot more kids to teach,” she told Daily Mail about any future plans. “I have a lot more social awareness about being in a chair.”