Diddy & Kim Porter Kids Beg for End to Conspiracy Theories: She Wasn't Murdered!

Diddy and Kim Porter were very close at one time. Her passing in 2018 was a tragedy.

One might imagine that the harrowing charges against Diddy would mean that his only defenders are the worst people alive. To an extent, that has proven true.

But all of Diddy’s children seem to be standing by their father. Their reasons are their own, however baffling.

And they want people to stop bringing the late Kim Porter into this. Claims that Diddy was involved in her tragic death don’t just distract from his alleged criminal operations — it’s painful for their children.

Model Kim Porter and producer Sean Combs arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005. (Photo Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Diddy and Kim Porter shared four children

Quincy, Christian, Jessie, and D’Lila took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 24 to issue a joint statement.

They are calling out the “hurtful and false rumors” about Kim Porter’s death — and more.

Over the years, there have been dubious books written about Kim Porter and her relationship with Diddy. None of those books are from Porter herself, and her kids have had enough.

The Combs kids said they’re shutting this Kim Porter book mess all the way down. pic.twitter.com/cdLMLcKurS — IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) September 25, 2024

Together, Diddy and Kim Porter’s two sons and twin daughters expressed how they have struggled with her tragic 2018 death.

But they have no trouble denouncing rumors that Diddy was somehow responsible, noting that “the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play.”

Kim Porter’s cause of death was lobar pneumonia. Sudden deaths can be scary, mysterious, and even suspicious … but if the past several years have taught us anything, it’s that respiratory infections can and do kill.

Recording artist and producer Sean “P Diddy” Combs with his girlfriend Kim Porter attend the 2004 NBA All-Star Game held on February 15, 2004. (Photo Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

What are the Diddy conspiracy theories saying?

Some of Kim Porter’s fans and even Quincy’s (estranged) biological father, Al B. Sure!, have called for a renewed investigation into her death.

This conspiracy theory claims that Kim Porter’s death was a homicide. Ultimately, it all ties to a book that claims that Kim Porter’s journal entries point to this conspiracy. Except that … there’s no proof that the alleged source material exists.

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue,” the children’s joint statement reads. “She did not and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.”

Actress Kim Porter and mogul Sean “Puffy” Combs arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The four then expressed: “We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives.”

Obviously, all four are asking for privacy. They did not ask for literally any of the publicity that is haunting them at the moment.

Additionally, they don’t want to see their mother’s legacy defiled by “horrific conspiracy theories” while they’re still processing their grief.

They’re also standing by their dad for some reason

Some people’s fathers are pillars of the community but awful to their families. Others are the opposite — unthinkable monsters yet working hard to earn the love of their children.

One can only guess that this may be why all of Diddy’s children are standing by him. His four kids with Kim Porter (including Quincy, whom he adopted) along with Justin and Love are all standing by their dad.

Perhaps they hope to gain from this. Or perhaps they believe that a trial will vindicate him. Just for the record … federal charges on this scale are seldom the sort of flip-of-a-coin circus that local or state trials might be. Authorities likely did not move in on Diddy until they knew that they’d win their case.