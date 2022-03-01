Hulk Hogan and Jennifer McDaniel: It's Over! After 11 Years of Marriage!

I am a real American/Fight for the rights of every man/I am a real American/And fight for what's right/Fight for your life.

Hulk Hogan used to enter the WWE ring to these lyrics on a very frequent basis, typically defeating his opponent in the end with a painful boot to the face and leg drop.

All these years later, meanwhile?

Arguably the most famous wrestler in history is keeping it real with fans on social media, opening about a different sort of ending to a different kind of match.

In other, farr less confusing words?

Hulk Hogan and Jennifer McDaniel have broken up after about 11 years of marriage.

"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced," Hogan Tweeted on Monday, providing a major personal update and adding:

"sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Hogan and McDaniel filed for divorce back in October of last year.

The couple got married in Clearwater, Florida back in 2010 after two years of dating.

Prior to getting together with his McDaniel, the former grappler was married for 26 years to Linda Hogan.

The two and share kids Brooke Hogan, 33, and Nick Hogan, 26, ultimately going their separate ways in 2007 because -- based on what Linda's publicist Gary Smith told E! News at the time -- Hogan had an affai Christiane Plante.

She was his daughter's best friend.

"When Linda discovered Hulk had [an affair] with Brooke's best friend, Christiane Plante, she made the decision to call it quits on the marriage," Smith said back then.

"Almost every statement that comes out of Hulk's mouth is a diversionary tactic to deflect attention away from the real reason Linda filed for divorce, two words:

"HULK'S CHEATING!"

Hogan's attorney, David Houston, responded to Linda's statement at the time with a strenuous denial.

"It is unfortunate Linda Hogan will do virtually anything to keep herself in the public spotlight," he said.

"We are not going to demean this process nor the family any longer by responding to what amounts to pathetic pleas for attention."

No word thus far on just what drove Hogan and McDaniel apart.