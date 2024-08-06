Where is Kate Middleton? How She’s Spending The Rest Of The Summer, Revealed

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Where is Kate Middleton?

It’s the question every concerned royal family fan keeps asking over and over again.

Though we’re well past the weeks of being kept in the dark about Kate’s condition after her surprise “abdominal surgery,” the young royal still has made few public appearances in the last few months.

Since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March, Kate has been MIA save for turning out for two events with the royal family.

There’s talk that she might go to the Olympics, but there’s equal murmurs that we might not see her again until Christmas!

So, what’s going on – and where is Kate Middleton now?

Here’s the latest.

Catherine and Prince William at The Championships Wimbledon in 2022. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Kate’s Disappearance: The Beginning

Let’s go back to the start of the year.

Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery on Jan 16, 2024, an announcement that was a shock both to the world and to those in her inner circle.

Though unexplained at the time, most royal fans were content with the narrative that the procedure was planned and that Kate would be back among the royals soon.

But then, on the morning of February 27, Prince William canceled an appearance at a memorial for his late godfather, King Constantine II of Greece, citing a “personal matter” for the last-minute change to his schedule.

Many observers were curious and concerned that her husband canceled this appearance because something had gone wrong in her recovery.

Kensington Palace jumped in to assuage these concerns in a message that seemed comforting at the time.

But then the conspiracy theories started to begin.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales waves as she arrives to attend the men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Conspiracy Theories & Kate’s Photo-gate

Despite assurances from the palace that she was well, all the chatter regarding Kate Middleton and her condition refused to go away.

Rumors started swirling that she was in a coma; other reports drudged up cruel speculation about eating disorders.



In order to once again try to quell concern about Kate and to put to rest any sort of conspiracy theories regarding what the heck was going on a spokesperson for the Princess Kate released this statement on February 29

“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”

Concern reached a fever pitch on March 10, when a doctored photo of Kate appeared on the Waleses’ official Instagram page in celebration of Mother’s Day in the UK.

In a statement released the following day, Kate admitted that the pic was a fake.

But neither she nor the royals gave any reason as to why such a ruse was necessary.

Until it all became too much.

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton’s Condition: Her Battle With Cancer

Just before the Mother’s Day photo debacle, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

It felt as if the royal family was handling more than it ever had before.

And that’s when the truth came out.

The Princess of Wales revealed she was in the early stages of treatment after a cancer diagnosis in a video statement on March 22.

Kate confessed it was a “huge shock” after an “incredibly tough couple of months,” but she assured royal fans by saying: “I am well and getting stronger every day.”

Details of the cancer still have not been disclosed, but the discovery was made during her surgery.

“Tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” said the princess.

And finally, the mystery was solved – to a disagree.

Now, all anyone could ask was how long it would take Kate to recover and return to her royal duties.

And that’s where we are today.

Kate Middleton attends a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Where Is Kate Middleton?

It would take 3 months for Kate to finally feel well enough to make a royal appearance after starting chemo.

Kate attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London in June, marking her first official public appearance since she revealed the diagnosis earlier this year.

A month later, she ventured out in public again, to attend the Wimbledon Men’s finals and hand out the awards to the winners, an honor she’s done since 2016.

With two high-profile public appearances under her belt this year, the Princess of Wales, 42, is set to join her husband and three children at the lavish Scottish estate Balmoral for the remainder of the summer.

There was some talk of Kate and William attending the Paris Olympics before their trip to Scotland, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images)

At Balmoral, the family will meet up with King Charles and Queen Camilla — where their majesties are spending their entire summer break.

A beloved retreat of Queen Elizabeth’s, Balmoral is the one place with which the family can act … like a family. Unbothered by the outside world, they’re known to go horseback riding, play games, and just overall relax.

And relaxation is just what Kate needs.

Because unfortunately, even with the truth revealed, there are still those peddling conspiracy theories to no end.

Kate Middleton greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The Rose Hanbury Rumors Resurface

Back in 2019, it was rumored that William had carried on an affair with Lady Rose Hanbury, a noblewoman who lives near the Waleses’ country home in Norfolk, England.

Some have even gone so far as to suggest that William might be the father of Rose’s youngest daughter.

There’s no compelling evidence to support that theory, but many royal watchers have become convinced that Kate bid farewell to royal life because she’s furious about William’s infidelity.

Of course, given Kate’s cancer reveal and Rose breaking her own silence on the matter, the story should’ve died out.

But that’s the thing with conspiracy theorists: facts just get in the way.