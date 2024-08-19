Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn PDA Fuels Dating Rumors: Dreams DO Come True!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Are Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn actually a thing? The PDA points to “yes.”

In July of 2022, Doja Cat’s spat with Noah Schnapp cost her hundreds of thousands of followers.

It started with her thirst towards his Stranger Things co-star (and the MCU’s own Johnny Storm), Joseph Quinn. Schnapp revealed her crush to the world.

Now, it’s over a year later. Schnapp’s public image is in tatters. And Doja Cat is looking very cozy with Joseph Quinn. Maybe dreams do come true?

What is Doja Cat doing with Joseph Quinn?

Singer and sometimes-provocateur Doja Cat and Fantastic Four actor Joseph Quinn spent time looking so friendly with each other that people suspect a relationship.

The two recently appeared canoodling at Dingwalls Dancehall (apologies for the painfully British name) in the Camden neighborhood of London.

They look pretty friendly in the sneaky photo that appeared on Twitter. Then, in the video, they walk down the sidewalk, with Joseph Quinn’s hand appearing to slide down Doja Cat’s torso.

Now, this would be interesting no matter what. We’re always excited to see what appears to be a very hot celebrity couple — even if they haven’t confirmed anything yet.

But one of Doja Cat’s biggest controversies — though, one might argue, one of the least damning — involves her thirst for Joseph Quinn.

Quinn skyrocketed to heartthrob status as Stranger Things viewers found themselves overwhelmed by desire for his character. He may not have Eddie’s excellent hair in real life, but he’s still a great-looking guy. Doja Cat noticed that just like everyone else did.

We all remember Doja Cat’s crush on Joseph Quinn

In 2022, Doja Cat messaged Noah Schnapp, a teen actor who co-starred with Quinn on the then-latest season of Stranger Things.

She didn’t have Quinn’s social media, so she wanted an introduction so that she could slide into his DMs. Schnapp did not prove helpful.

He shared a screenshot of her DMs on TikTok. That’s a messy way to behave … but also very age-appropriate way for the then-17-year-old Schnapp. Doja Cat is nearly 10 years older than he is. What was her excuse?

Doja put Schnapp on blast for his “weasel s–t” behavior. Schnapp’s liking of both Islamophobic and queerphobic posts (even though he is gay himself) in 2023 amidst his support for Israel’s ongoing genocide against the people of Gaza has led many former fans to detest him.

However, back in 2022, most people were on his side. It was super weird of a grown woman to ask him to set her up with his coworker.

Doja Cat has a troubling history of “edgelord” behavior, even seeming to endorse alt-right figures and discuss their ideas. It’s possible that she is misunderstood, though the sheer volume of these incidents (a song named after a racist meme, an alt-right figure on a shirt) has people worrying. It’s not that people think that she’s a Nazi so much as that people wonder if she has self-loathing issues or even behavioral problems.

Are they actually dating?

To be clear, we want to emphasize that Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat have not confirmed anything. Maybe they’re dating. Or perhaps they just met up and had a laugh about her crush. (How many of us have used the “I had a crush on you” with a very dishonest past tense to relieve tensions? Celebrities can do that, too)

When last we checked, Joseph Quinn and Alicia Davis were an item. But it’s entirely possible that this has changed. Quinn likes to keep his romantic life private — especially now that he has such an intense group of fans.

If they are dating, it’s unclear when — or if — they’ll confirm the news. Maybe we’ll see her at the Fantastic Four premiere in July of 2025, but a lot of things would have to go right for that to happen. (And, on a tangent, we’d love for the film itself to go right — even if Doctor Doom casting news is not dissuading any concerns)