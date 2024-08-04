Travis Kelce Parents’ Divorce: Their Marriage History, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Neither Jason nor Travis Kelce have spoken much about their parents’ divorce. In fact, some fans aren’t even aware that the Kelce parents aren’t together.

It has, however, come up.

Famously, the boys’ parents — especially Donna — show up to their games. They have become celebrities by association through their sons, and through Travis’ extremely famous girlfriend.

How long were they married? When did they divorce?

Donna Kelce attends Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of “Kelce” on September 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Travis and Jason Kelce’s parents have become famous, too

For millions of people in the US and throughout the world, names like “Travis Kelce” and “Jason Kelce,” not to mention their parents, became familiar only after Travis and Taylor Swift became a whole thing.

However, even before that, Travis and Jason Kelce were already famous within the subculture of sports.

In fact, in 2023, the brothers faced off at the Super Bowl. This put Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, their parents, in an awkward yet unprecedented position: being NFL parents rooting for kids on both sides of the biggest game.

Taylor Swift (2nd R), US rapper Ice Spice (2nd L) US actress Blake Lively (R), Jason Kelce (top R), Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce place their hands on their hearts during the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Jason and Travis Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, are divorced. Even so, they are famous (especially Donna) for showing up at their sons’ games.

The two first met — decades ago, obviously — at Fagan’s, a bar in Cleveland. It was after work, and the two hit it off instantly. Donna, who was Donna Blalock at the time, ended up blowing off an intended date later because she enjoyed chatting with Ed Kelce so much.

Donna gave him a ride home so that he could shower and change after a long day’s work. Then, they continued their chat at another bar, The No Name.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his mother Donna Kelce after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

When did Jason and Travis Kelce’s parents get their divorce?

Donna and Ed Kelce were together for more than 20 years before their divorce.

Truth be told, Travis and Jason Kelce’s parents would have preferred to divorce earlier than they did. They stayed together for their children — which does always risk backfiring. But they knew that the logistics of being co-parents would be a “nightmare” given their then-young sons’ budding athletic careers.

During a 2023 guest spot on the brothers’ New Heights podcast, Donna Kelce confirmed that she and Ed had been divorced for over 10 years. However, they made it clear that things remain amicable.

Donna affirmed that she and Ed remain “friends to this day.” She went on to characterize that “We get along great. It’s just sometimes people, they move apart.” Sad but true!

Ed Kelce chimed in to express to Travis and Jason that he desires “nothing but happiness for your mother.”

Despite their split, Donna and Ed don’t regret marrying. It was part of their life story. And, most importantly, their marriage gave them their amazing children.

Ed Kelce, father of Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, reacts during Jason’s NFL retirement announcement at NovaCare Complex on March 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Donna and Ed are also grandparents

In 2019, Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce welcomed their first daughter, Wyatt. Since then, they have welcomed daughters Elliotte and Bennett.

Ed Kelce lives a short distance from Jason. This affords him more time with his grandchildren, whom he treasures.

So despite Jason and Travis Kelce’s parents’ divorce, the family remains a very happy unit.