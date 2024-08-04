Zac Efron HOSPITALIZED in Ibiza After Swimming Incident

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We’re not gonna leave anyone in suspense here:

Zac Efron is on the mend, folks.

However, things were dicey for at least some period of time this weekend after the very handsome actor was taken to a medical center after what his rep described to TMZ as “minor swimming incident” at a villa on the island of Ibiza the night of August 2.

Zac Efron attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “A Family Affair” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on June 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

The celebrity gossip website reported that Efron was released the following morning and is currently doing fine.

This same rep emphasized that his client was only seen by doctors as a precautionary measure, although insiders previously told TMZ that Efron had to be taken out of the pool by two workers.

It had to therefore have been some sort of somewhat big deal, whatever transpired.

The important thing, of course, is that Efron is recovering well and it doesn’t sound like any real damage was done.

Zac Efron speaks onstage during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the High School Musical alum was spotted making an appearance on stage with DJ Martin Garrix during his performance at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club in the Spanish city.

He’s also made stop of late in St. Tropez, Mykonos and Paris over the last month… making us wish very badly wish we had Zac Efron’s life.

And not just for that six-pack or that smile.

Zac Efron attends the 2024 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old also sparked health concerns in 2013 after he suffered an accident at his house that resulted in a broken jaw.

Last month, the actor — whose latest role involves romancing Nicole Kidman in the Netflix film a Family Affair — attended the Opening Ceremony at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and shared a tribute to gymnastics icon Simone Biles after she won a Gold Medal in the women’s team all-around finale, writing on his Instagram Story:

“So incredibly proud of you @simonebiles.”

We all feel that way, don’t we?

And we’re all very glad that Zac Efron — who has also recently starred in Iron Claw and Ricky Stanicky — was not seriously injured in this incident.