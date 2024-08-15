Travis Kelce: Will He Be at Taylor Swift’s London Show This Weekend?

Will Travis Kelce attend Taylor’s London show in the wake of the horrible attack that almost went down in Austria?

After a terrorist plot threatened Taylor Swift’s Vienna shows, the singer’s concern for her fans took precedence. Large gatherings of innocent, happy people make appealing targets for the worst people alive.

For Travis Kelce, however, his worries are a bit more personal. He reportedly wants to be by her side as much as possible now that the stakes for her Eras World Tour feel a bit higher.

Will he be there for her return to performing in the UK?

Travis Kelce at a preseason game on August 10, 2024.

Taylor Swift is playing her London shows on August 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20

Earlier in August, Taylor Swift was slated to play three shows at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna.

According to Austrian authorities, a small group of alleged terrorists — apparently comprised of self-radicalized teens who devoted themselves to Daesh — were plotting a mass attack on concert-goers at the stadium.

It’s unclear how successful amateur, fanatical teens might have been. But the threat of a mass casualty event at a stadium of 65,000 fans is grim. It’s enough to send chills down anyone’s spines. Out of an abundance of caution, the shows did not go forward.

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on July 05, 2024.

Obviously, the threat to human life was and will always be the most important part of this (thankfully averted) plot.

However, fans cannot help but acknowledge that Taylor’s shows in Vienna would have been one of her last stops in Europe. This is a massive disappointment for fans, and a major low note for the tour.

However, it’s not the end. After Taylor Swift’s previous London shows, she’s back in Wembley Stadium to entertain Brits again.

Travis Kelce warms up before a preseason game on August 10, 2024.

Will Travis Kelce attend Taylor Swift’s London show this time around?

Back in June, Travis Kelce joined Taylor on stage to the absolute delight of audiences. This time, however, the tone could be different.

According to a report by The Sun, Travis Kelce was on the phone with Taylor while the tense situation in Vienna unfolded.

“Travis contacted Taylor very fast and talked with her for a while to show support and see how she was feeling with that tense situation,” reported a source close to the athlete’s entourage.

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on July 04, 2024.

“You can tell that he was helping her feel better and made her laugh,” the insider added. “To make this situation and the day she went through end up on a more fun note.”

The source detailed: “He always wants to make her laugh, and he loves to hear her laugh and feel good. After a day that intense and this scary situation, he was doing everything to make her feel better.”

Right now, Travis is practicing for his career (he is a football player) during what’s called a “preseason.” However, his desire to be there for Taylor has not gone away.

Travis Kelce before a preseason game on August 10, 2024.

He wants to support Taylor Swift no matter what

“It’s not easy to deal with that distance, and he wants to be very supportive and [let her know] that she can count on him,” the inside source reported of Travis Kelce ahead of Taylor’s London show.

“He has one of his phones always right next to him when he goes to sleep in case she needs to talk to him,” the insider said earlier this month. “And they did spend some long hours on the phone yesterday as it’s not a common situation to deal with, and he always wants to be Taylor’s rock and best fan and number one supporter whatever happens.”

The source then expressed: “He was feeling relieved that the concerts got canceled, as it’s the best decision to be taken in this kind of context.”

But, obviously, that doesn’t mean canceling every concert forever. And thus, Taylor’s back in London — but with reports stressing the heightened security.

If Travis Kelce attends Taylor’s London show, it may be a surprise for fans. Not a shock, though. More like a surprise treat.

Last time, he was there for entertainment and to be with his girlfriend. This time, if Travis Kelce shows up, he’ll also be there for emotional support.