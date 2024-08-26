Sophia Grace, That Little Girl From Ellen’s Show, Is Pregnant – Again!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prepare to feel really old millennials: Sophia Grace, the little girl who sang Nicki Minaj on Ellen DeGeneres talk show, is pregnant.

With her second child. In two years.

Yeah, you’re not delulu – this is real life. And no, it’s not a teen mom situation. Sophia Grace is in her 20’s, plenty old enough to be starting a family.

We repeat: you’re just OLD now!

Remember these little ones? Sophia Grace Brownlee (R) and Rosie Grace McClelland attend Nickelodeon’s 27th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images))

Who Is Sophia Grace Again?!

Oh, if you watched TV in the 2010’s, you know who Sophia Grace is.

Sophia Grace rose to fame rapping Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 with her cousin Rosie McClelland. Practically overnight, the girls became an internet sensation and for years after being on the show, interviewed celebrities for Ellen at award shows and in filmed segments for the show.

Personal favorite – look up Tea Time with Sophia Grace and Rosie when they sit down with Miley Cyrus. Masterpiece!

Since then, the girls returned to Ellen’s show for her farewell season and let fans know that they were still social media celebrities. Sophia Grace specifically hosts Youtube vlog and a TikTok.

Which brings us to the big news.

Sophia Grace Is Pregnant – Again!

The child star-turned-YouTuber is now 21-years-old and is about to be a mother of 2! She shared the big announcement on Aug. 25, revealing that she is pregnant with baby no. 2.

“I’m so excited to be doing this video,” the British star shared on YouTube. “I’ve been hiding this for a super long time.”

The proud mom, who welcomed son River, 18 months, in February 2023, shared that she’s nearly 20 weeks along in her second pregnancy.

“I’m a very paranoid and anxious person. I always like to wait until I’m around the 20 week mark,” Sophia Grace explained. “I’ve had both of my scans and everything’s been fine so far, which is really good.”

All good news indeed! As for the baby’s gender, that reveal will have to wait for another day. In fact, Sophia Grace explained she was just about to find out the sex when she visited the doctor after the announcement.

But one detail about her kids she’s not keen on sharing is the name of their father!

Sophia Grace attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Who’s The Father of Sophia Grace’s Kids?

Sophia Grace is keeping the identity of River’s father a secret. Given that she’s also not revealed the father of baby #2, our best guess is that they are one in the same.

But for someone who shares so much of her life out in the open, why keep this detail in the dark? Well, she has an answer to that.

“Because I have always been in the spotlight, I feel like I want something just to keep to myself,” Sophia Grace shared with E! News in an exclusive interview in October 2022. “Just something that I can keep private and that I can just enjoy myself and not have to share it with everyone.”

Everyone’s entitled to their privacy – and let’s face it, sometimes relationships going public is the ultimate downfall!

As for the couple’s initial reaction to the news of Sophia Grace’s pregnancy with their first kid, she previously said, “From the start, we were both really happy about it. Obviously both quite shocked at the start and also overwhelmed because he’s young also. But now that we’re getting used to it, we’re both really excited.”

Here’s hoping they share the same excitement for baby #2!

Congrats!