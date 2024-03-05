Janelle Brown’s New Cancer Scare & Her Warning To ‘Sister Wives’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown had a new cancer scare. She hopes that fans can learn from her experience.

For the most part, life is so much better after Janelle’s split from Kody Brown.

But ending a toxic marriage doesn’t solve every problem in life.

Janelle is opening up about her recent cancer scare — and warning fans and followers to undergo screenings before it’s too late.

Janelle Brown is featured here on the Sister Wives tell-all special. (Image Credit: TLC)

Janelle Brown suffered a cancer scare

This is not Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s first harrowing experience with cancer.

Specifically, with basal cell carcinoma. That is the most common form of skin cancer, and the most prominent risk factor is UV exposure — such as from sunlight.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, March 4, Janelle opened up to her followers about skin safety.

“Posting this picture as a reminder to get your skin checked,” Janelle wrote in her caption alongside a car selfie. The snap shows a visible dark spot on her lower lip.

“Even if you have ALWAYS been careful about sunscreen,” she emphasized. “I am and always have been. You have to when you are as fair as I am.”

Janelle detailed: “I had a basal cell carcinoma removed right after Covid. I go in annually to have a head to toe check.” All of that caution led to catching something early.

Janelle Brown appears on a 2022 episode of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

Then, Janelle broke the news about her cancer prevention

“Today I had 2 pre-cancerous spots frozen and a tiny lump removed from my lip,” she detailed to fans and followers. That last part explains the look of her lower lip.

“Yes it’s a pain to schedule the appointment when you are busy,” she acknowledged. “And yes there is a small amount of discomfort.”

Janelle concluded by pointing out: “But 2 pre-cancerous spots stopped in their tracks. Worth it!”

Janelle Brown shared a post on March 4, 2024 to remind everyone to undergo cancer screenings after her latest cancer scare. (Image Credit: Instagram)

It is not uncommon for dermatologists to use cryotherapy — applying extreme cold, like liquid nitrogen, to a small patch of skin — to excise unhealthy or dangerous tissue.

Even non-cancerous moles and skin tags can receive this treatment. (Skin tags are technically tumors, but these abnormal growths are not usually dangerous)

When it comes to suspicious spots on one’s skin, doctors often play it safe. Especially with someone like Janelle, who has had this form of skin cancer before.

On a late 2022 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown speaks up. (Image Credit: TLC)

Skin cancer prevention is tricky

Janelle Brown is wise to mitigate her cancer risks and live her best life. However, there are limits to how much people can protect themselves, even using sunscreen.

When it comes to basal cell carcinoma, a major risk factor is UV exposure as a child. None of us can change our pasts, and Janelle grew up in a time when sunscreen use was less universal.

We’re glad that she’s taking care of herself. Obviously, not all of her fans and followers can undergo screenings — not in our country’s broken healthcare system. But those who can would be wise to follow her example.