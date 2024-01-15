‘Sister Wives’: Why Meri Brown Didn’t Attend Christine’s Wedding

Christine and David’s wedding was an event for the ages for Sister Wives fans – but Meri Brown wasn’t there.

The Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding special was the first time since season 18 ended that fans got to see the Brown family reunited. Almost everyone was on hand to wish Christine, Kody Brown’s former third wife, commit herself to new love, David Woolley.

But not everyone was on hand for the happy occasion.

Christine Brown and David Woolley look so cute in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Noticeably absent from the ceremony was Meri Brown, Kody’s first wife, Robyn Brown, his current wife, and Kody himself.

Why Kody & Robyn Were Not At Christine’s Wedding

Well, would you invite your ex to your wedding?

Sure, maybe there are some instances where it would fly — but not this!

Christine left Kody in 2021. From there, the dominoes continued to fall as Janelle Brown followed suit in 2022, and then Meri in 2023.

As the first of the women to remarry, there was close scrunity on whether she would invite her ex, but his invitation never came.

Kody and Robyn interviewed during Christine’s wedding special (YOUTUBE/TLC)

Kody was, however, interviewed during the special, along with his remaining wife Robyn.

“Just because I’ve been angry for three years doesn’t mean I can’t be happy for them,” Kody said during his on-camera interview in the special.

He was quick to make sure he didn’t sound too bitter.

“I wish for them all the happiness that life can give them. That’s my honest feeling and that’s it,” Kody said. “It’s hard for that to not be on my mind. We had 25 years together, and I’m just gonna keep talking until those cameras leave.”

The cameras, yes. According to reports, Kody was less annoyed by not being invited to the wedding and more upset at the notion that the series could somehow continue without him.

Suffice it to say, he will not be having any of that.

Meri Brown being interviewed during Sister Wives, season 18. (YOUTUBE/TLC)

Why Meri Brown Was Not At Christine’s Wedding

Simply put: she wasn’t invited.

Which, honestly, shouldn’t have come as that big of a shock to fans who have watched the show for a long time.

Although Meri Brown wasn’t on the guest list, she did wish Christine and David well on their next chapter. In a brief moment during the special, she gave them her blessing. She confessed to the cameras that she was “really happy” for her.

But wishing her well doesn’t dispel all the bad blood between the pair, apparently.

For one thing, a source close to the U.S. Sun claimed that the former wives were “close as sister wives or best friends for that matter.” But adding to that, they mentioned that the pair did have a “falling out.”

Best guess? The wedding ring drama from the Sister Wives: One on One special was the final straw.

Christine Brown delves into her marriage in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Kody’s Wedding Ring Drama

During Season 18 of Sister Wives, Meri Brown noticed that Kody Brown was wearing a new wedding ring. Up until that point, he was still wearing the ring they exchanged during their wedding.

During the special after the show, Christine was asked about the ring, and the “backstory” behind the situation.

In short, she revealed that the ring clearly meant more to Meri than it ever did Kodi.

“He melted down the ring, saved the gold, saved the diamonds. Well, Meri found out (and) she’s like, ‘Well, where’s my ring? You don’t wear it anymore,'” she told host Sukanya Krishnan.

“He’s like, ‘Oh, I melted it down,’ just like that. And I was (shocked). He’s like, ‘I didn’t want Meri to have control over me and power over me anymore.'” I’m like, ‘It’s still your wedding ring. It’s what you’ve had for 15, however many years, right?” she said.”

Robyn and Meri Brown don’t always see eye to eye. But they get along decently enough. (TLC)

The reveal of this story hurt Meri deeply. In a post-special confessional interview, a visibly upset Meri launched into how horrible the story being made public made her feel.

“I am extremely frustrated right now, beyond (frustrated). After we did the taping for the one-on-one interviews with Suki, I found out that a story was brought up about me that is not a story that I have ever shared publicly,” she said.

How Meri Brown’s Doing Now

But maybe she’s put the past behind her?

The same source that spoke to the Sun insisted Meri “didn’t care about attending” Christine and David’s nuptials.

Still, a bigger questions remains: if she was left out of the wedding, would se be left out of the next season of Sister Wives? Does she even want to return?

The drama, it would appear, is far from over!