Amy Duggar Violates Family Rules, Sips Champagne In Swimsuit on Instagram

Amy Duggar is proving once again that she has no interest in adhering to the strict code of conduct made famous by her overbearing uncle, Jim Bob.

For years, Amy has had a reputation as the resident rebel of TV’s most famous fundamentalist family.

And these days — inspired, perhaps, by the example set by her defiant cousins — she’s pushing the envelope like never before.

In 2017, Amy Duggar appeared on Marriage Boot Camp alongside her husband. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Amy Duggar Makes Her Own Rules

Even during the Duggars’ heyday as reality stars, Amy was in the habit of rolling her eyes at Jim Bob’s nonsense and doing her own thing.

In the wake of the Josh Duggar sex scandals and the family’s downfall, Amy has become an outspoken critic of her infamous uncle.

Along with her cousin Jill, Amy was one of only two Duggars to appear in the controversial Amazon Prime documentary Shiny Happy People.

Amy Duggar appears in the recent Amazon documentary series Shiny Happy People. She did not hold back when discussing her relationship with Jim Bob. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

In the film, she spoke candidly about the agony of watching her cousins grow up in such an authoritarian environment.

But Amy’s rebellion isn’t all about reliving her painful past.

Sometimes, she likes to celebrate her freedom from Jim Bob by reveling in the sort of pleasures he strictly forbids!

Earlier this week, Amy posted some Instagram pics that Jim Bob definitely would not approve of.

“I wasn’t sad .. turns out I just needed a hot tub date night [with] my Taz!” Amy captioned the post.

You’re probably familiar with the Duggar dress code that requires girls and women to dress “modestly” at all times.

Well, Amy’s bikini probably doesn’t meet the requirements.

Amy Duggar appeared on Marriage Boot Camp with her husband, Dillon King. The couple’s relationship seems to have improved in recent years. (Image Credit: WEtv)

And then there’s the fact that she and husband Dillon King are sipping champagne in the pics.

Alcohol is strictly forbidden in Jim Bob’s world, and he reportedly wasn’t happy when he learned that his daughter Jill had started drinking.

Of course, that was before Jill published a memoir in which she detailed some of the more difficult aspects of growing up in such a strict family.

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard speak here as part of a documentary on their family. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

These days, Amy is writing a memoir of her own. And Jim Bob probably isn’t thrilled about the project.

Perhaps he feels like the cousins are teaming up against him. But the more likely explanation is that they both realized independently that they couldn’t be happy if they continued to adhere to the ridiculous rules JB laid out for them.

Amy and Jill probably have no personal beef with Jim Bob. In fact, Jill has said that she would like to work on her relationship with her dad.

But both women will likely continue to live life on their terms and tell their stories as they see fit.

And Jim Bob will no doubt view those actions as an assault on his values and beliefs.