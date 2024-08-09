Adele Finally Engaged To Boyfriend Rich Paul After 3 Years Together: See Announcement

Adele has finally confirmed she’s engaged – which has probably been one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood, TBH.

The “Hello” singer announced the exciting news during her concert in Munich, Germany after over a year of keeping mum on the topic.

Despite their ups and downs, fans are likely to be thrilled Adele has found her “One and Only.”

Well, almost all of her fans

Adele attends a game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Adele Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul In Concert: Watch

While performing in Munich, Germany on Thursday, Adele finally put the rumors to rest after a fan jokingly asked for her hand in marriage.

“I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married so I can’t,” she said in the fan video from the show.

She then held up her left hand to signal an engagement – but weirdly, she wasn’t wearing a ring.

Ok, maybe it isn’t that weird; when the pair first sparked longtime engagement rumors in February 2022, she was spotted wearing a diamond ring estimated to be worth over $1 million.

Safe to wear during your Las Vegas Residency, maybe not as much while you’re on tour.

Adele seemingly confirms her engagement to Rich Paul during her latest concert in Munich



Adele & Rich: A Love Story

Adele and her sports agent boyfriend have been dating since summer 2021.

They were first spotted together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July 2021. Once the cat was out of the bag, they went officially on Instagram, with Adele sharing a photo of them together along with a red heart emoji in September 2021.

Because that’s how it’s done in the ‘20s.

Despite being together for 3 years, not much movement has been made for the pair to be considered “serious”. By that, we mean the normal checklist most people put on couples: marriage, houses, children – though on the latter, Adele has been quite vocal.

First Come Marriage, Then That Long Awaited Baby Carriage

Since 2022, Adele has been upfront about wanting more children, though her timeline is a bit off now.

“It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year,” Adele said on “The Graham Norton Show” ahead of her Las Vegas residency. “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”

Well, the show didn’t get canceled, but a baby didn’t happen either. And in the years that passed, there were rumors that Adele might be headed for more heartbreak.

Their relationship seemingly appeared to hit a rocky patch last February, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that Adele and Rich had been fighting, so much so that it was one of the reasons why she postponed her residency.

“Adele is very emotional and dramatic. He’s an NBA guy who has to go on the road — they are very different — and they hit a rough patch,” a source told us at the time.

And then, things looked to be going from bad to worse when Paul was spotted partying with his client LeBron James in Miami – on Adele’s 34th birthday.

Not a good sign!

Adele looks on next to Rich Paul during the first half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Adele’s Future Looking Bright?

But here we are, months later, and not only is Adele bragging about being a future bride, but there’s also talk of a love nest being secured.

Supposedly, Adele purchased a $58 million home in Beverly Hills for her and Paul.

Now, it’s going to be that much harder for Paul to let her down gently and pretend he don’t want she after putting a ring on it and securing a home.

But that just means their love will never truly be water under the bridge.