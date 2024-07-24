Prince William Salary Revealed: How Rich is the Prince of Wales?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Prince William boasts a whopping salary as Prince of Wales.

In many ways, Prince William and his family function as national mascots. His father is a symbolic head of state (not head of government), and he has ceremonial and public relations duties that require extensive travel.

These duties are a terrible burden that comes with birth into that family. But this polarizing birthright is not without extremely lucrative perks.

Prince William was born rich. And he’s getting wealthier every year.

What is Prince William’s salary?

According reports by various outlets, Prince William raked in a staggering $30 million solely from his Duchy of Cornwall estate from the 2023-2024 financial year.

As we have previously reported, William inherited this estate from King Charles in 2022. When Charles ascended the throne (automatically, upon Queen Elizabeth’s death, though his coronation was months later), William became the Prince of Wales.

For centuries, the Duchy of Cornwall has served as a source of revenue to support the first-in-line for the throne. It enriched Charles for, obviously, an extremely long time. In a few months, a few years, or a couple of decades, if the monarchy persists, it will enrich Prince George.

The Duchy of Cornwall also means that Prince William has “Duke of Cornwall” on his list of titles. And that’s neat!

But raking in $30.4 million in passive income is arguably a bigger deal.

That is not his sole source of income. William and Harry each inherited millions from Princess Diana upon her death, meaning hundreds of thousands in annual dividends.

Prince William holds many, many other titles

Queen Elizabeth II once held the title of Patron of the Football Association. (Just a reminder: in the UK, “football” refers to soccer.)

As we previously reported, Prince William now holds that title. He has even given out honors to athletes even as he steps in for King Charles amidst his father’s cancer battle.

William also oversees the Welsh Guards Charity and the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association. Additionally, he received the title of president of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association. Those last two are for handing out military honors.

William no longer holds the title of president of Fields in Trust.

That organization protects parks and green spaces all across the United Kingdom.

Prince William and other members of the royal family include charitable ventures among their duties. Generations of hoarded wealth within a monarchy mean that there is a lot of good that he and his loved ones can potentially do for the citizens of the country that he symbolically represents.

The Duchy of Cornwall has an interesting history

In 1337, King Edward III established the estate in order to fund the heir to the throne. The 205 square mile territory encompasses over 20 counties, from forests to residential and commercial property.

At present, the estate has a value of over $1 billion. And while William probably cannot simply sell it off, it still factors in significantly with his net worth.

Prince William is raking in a healthy salary of millions per year. But King Charles is still making more.