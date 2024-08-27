‘Owning Manhattan’ Season 2: It’s Happening – Meet The Cast!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Fans have two questions about Owning Manhattan Season 2.

Is it happening? When is it coming out?

Netflix has struck gold more than once in the realm of high-end real estate reality television. Owning Manhattan was no exception!

And now, we’re happy to report that the show will be returning to the streamer – and we even have some news about the cast!

Ryan Serhant visits the SiriusXM Studios on July 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Netflix rolled out another hit

Owning Manhattan follows Ryan Serhant and his real estate agents at SERHANT. Serhant (the person) of course starred for years on Million Dollar Listing New York.

Clearly a kindred spirit to Selling Sunset, this series follows luxury real estate properties in a place with more skyscrapers and much better weather: Manhattan.

Thus far, the show’s only critics seem to be folks who either don’t like reality TV or specifically don’t like real estate agents on reality TV. That’s fair. But the show obviously has a hefty audience of fans, so not everyone agrees.

Owning Manhattan debuted its entire first season on June 28, 2024.

Of course, these days, an “entire season” tends to be agonizingly short. Americans used to make fun of Brits for miniseries-length seasons, but now we’re all living in that reality.

The truth of the matter is that 8 episodes is simply not enough for most shows. Especially not for Owning Manhattan‘s eager fanbase, who are already itching for more just weeks after Season 1 dropped.

Will ‘Owning Manhattan’ Get a Season 2?

Short answer: YES! Long answer…

Season 1 had plenty of hallmarks of a solid first season of reality television.

Obviously, the initial draw — before viewers get to know the people involved — is the high-end apartments.

But how many first seasons feature a dramatic firing? (We suspect that a second season of Owning Manhattan will not include Jonathan!)

Viewers responded to the drama. During its first week, Netflix audiences streamed over 512 million minutes of the show, Variety reported at the time. A few weeks later, they were also the ones to announce the show had been picked up for another season.

“It’s a lot to take in — it’s a global hit. ‘Owning Manhattan’ is unlike anything else on TV, we basically invented a new format. I’m ecstatic, but it’s also overwhelming, in a good way. I can’t wait for what’s to come,” Serhant told the magazine.

Series executive producers and World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato agreed.

“We are thrilled with the news that our partners and friends at Netflix are moving forward with a Season 2 of ‘Owning Manhattan.’ Ryan Serhant and the entire cast and production team put their souls into making an unforgettable series that combines compelling business, extraordinary production values and endless heart.”

Ah! There’s a hint about the cast in there! Who exactly will be returning.

‘Owning Manhattan’ Season 2 Cast

Members of the cast had spoken excitedly about a second season well before the announcement.

“We have filmed some things that we weren’t able to continue with by the time shooting ended,” Serhant told House Beautiful. “[They] didn’t make sense for season one. I think [they] are primed for season two and are intense, to say the least.”

When speaking to Variety, he was able to share more. It sounds like 3 fan favorites will all be back.

“Tricia Lee and Jess Markowski’s backstories are a lot. Nile and what he has gone through — we didn’t have time in Season 1 to really dig through.”

Ryan Serhant attends Bilt Rewards’ 2023 Winter Holiday House Party at Maxwell Social on December 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Bilt Rewards)

When will ‘Owning Manhattan’ Season 2 come out?

Unforuntately, that’s where the good news ends for now. Though Netflix renewed Owning Manhattan for a second season, Season 2 will still be months away.

It may come as a shock to some reality TV viewers, but on average, these episodes air about 8 months after filming. And there are things to consider, from cast salary to shakeups to episode order and more, before anyone can iron out a renewal.

That said, Ryan Serhant has received dozens of new applications following Season 1 from people who hope to work for his agency. So there’s no chance of running out of hopeful reality TV stars.

Just have to wait it out! But think of the reward at the end!