The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5: Watch the Trailer!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

KA-BOOM!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are about to explode on screen once again.

Earlier this week, Bravo released the official trailer for Season 5 of this wild franchise, which will NOT include Monica Garcia… who was let go by executives many months ago after just one season as a main cast member.

Say hello to the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for Season 5. (Bravo)

Heather Gay, Mary Cosby, Lisa Barlow, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose will all return to the air this fall, however, and they’ll be joined by new addition Bronwyn Newport.

In this footage, meanwhile, we see relationships tested and friendships falling apart.

Says Heather at one point to an unnamed co-star: “Never in a million years after everything we’ve been through, did I think that you would reach out to our sworn enemy.”

From there, we hear Whitney chiming in as follows: “I sought out proof and I was given the proof.”

It is on in this scene from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5. (Bravo)

The network mostly leaves viewers guessing as to what the heck is being talked about here, but Meredith says she’s “disgusted” over learning someone has been recording conversations, while Mary adds:

“You’re the biggest liar in Utah, you big fake.”

This is saying quite a lot — considering former colleague Jen Shah is serving time in prison for masterminding a massive, nationwide fraud scheme.

Lisa is also heard from in the preview, saying “You’re lying about me” to someone, while a cast member cries and says through tears:

“We were friends, how could you do this to me?”

Meredith Marks attends the American Ballet Theatre New York Premiere of “Woolf Works” at The Metropolitan Opera on June 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre)

As for Newport?

While Lisa tells viewers the new Real Housewife is “everything you could want in a friend,” Heather doesn’t seem to feel the same way, saying in a confessional:

“Bronwyn is not here to make friends, and I don’t trust her.”

It gets even uglier between former BFFs Mary and Meredith, with the latter telling the former in a heated exchange:

“You used me for three years, yeah I got the memo.”

The introduction to The Real Housewives of Season 5 trailer. (Bravo)

The tense exchange is followed by another scene in which Mary angrily kicks Meredith out of her house during a party, telling her:

“You’re a sneaky, snarky little something.”

Watch the explosive trailer HERE and prepare for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 to premiere on Bravo on September 18.