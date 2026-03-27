Clavicular Arrested For Assault In Florida: Report

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Popular “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular has reportedly been arrested for assault in Florida.

News of the arrest comes courtesy of independent journalist Taylor Lorenz.

Details are scarce at the moment, but Lorenz initially alleged that the 20-year-old, whose real name is Braden Peters, was arrested due to a fight involving his girlfriend.

“Looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular has been arrested. (YouTube)

“Clavicular was just arrested in Fort Lauderdale on a misdemeanor assault charge (no physical contact or injury is required for this charge),” Lorenz wrote, adding:

“The arrest is likely related to a physical fight between Clav’s gf and influencer Jenny Popach who broke into the hype house.

“Jenny Popach has been making videos on TikTok for months saying she’s going to have Clavicular sent to jail. There’s also lots of strange AI generated drama news slop like this on TikTok discussing the situation.

Lorenz later retracted part of that story, reporting that it’s now unclear exactly why Peters was taken into custody.

“Clav shot a dead alligator on stream today but the Everglades are not in the same county where he was arrested, and this is not likely the cause of his arrest. Clav was arrested on a warrant from Osceola County,” she tweeted, adding:

Here’s the arrest warrant that was executed against Clavicular earlier today. I’ve reached out to his team for more details, I’m sure many will be awaiting his next mugshot. pic.twitter.com/hwsen1tN1h — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 27, 2026

“Here’s the arrest warrant that was executed against Clavicular earlier today. I’ve reached out to his team for more details, I’m sure many will be awaiting his next mugshot.”

There are many conflicting reports about the cause and circumstances of Peters’ arrest.

TMZ is reporting that Clav was arrested due to a warrant issued by Osceola County.

The outlet also claims that he was “hit with a misdemeanor battery charge.”

“Adin Ross confirms on his stream that Clavicular was just ARRESTED and Clavicular’s 24/7 livestream just ENDED,” wrote one large account on X (formerly Twitter).

“People speculate he was likely arrested by the FWC after unloading a magazine on a purportedly dead alligator earlier.”

The account also shared a video of Clavicular allegedly shooting said dead alligator — but that does not seem to be the cause of his arrest.

A controversial figure in the online “manosphere,” Peters instructs his young followers on how to take extreme measures to improve their physical appearance and attract women.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.