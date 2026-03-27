Taylor Frankie Paul: Did She Ignore Daughter’s Injuries After Chair-Throwing …

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As you’ve likely heard by now, Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was canceled after video emerged of her assaulting then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

One detail that stunned many viewers was the fact that one of the chairs Taylor threw struck her 5-year-old daughter, Indy, who was seated nearby.

Now, we have new information about the incident, the aftermath, and the reports that Indy suffered an injury.

Bodycam footage from Taylor Frankie Paul’s arrest shows her very intoxicated and upset. (YouTube)

In bodycam footage obtained by TMZ, an officer with the Herriman City Police Department calls Taylor’s mom, Liann, to check on Indy.

It seems that the officer had just reviewed cell phone footage shot by Dakota and realized that Indy might have sustained an injury.

One police report described the 5-year-old as having a “goose egg on her head.”

TMZ reports that police fears of a possible head injury or concussion that may not have been immediately obvious.

Taylor Frankie Pail and Dakota Mortensen on ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ reunion episode. (Hulu/YouTube)

But Taylor’s mother insisted that the child was fine and was peacefully sleeping in her bed.

From there, TMZ reports, “the officer stressed that injuries in kids don’t always show up right away.”

Liann seemed unconcerned, but as many social media users have pointed out, people with possible concussions should not be allowed to sleep.

Thankfully, this all went down in 2023, and Indy did not suffer any lasting injuries.

Her mother, on the other hand, is still experiencing the consequences of that fateful night.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul seems to lean into controversy in this screenshot. (Image Credit: Hulu)

In addition to being canceled by ABC, Taylor might soon face criminal charges as a result of multiple allegations from Dakota.

In statements on the subject, Taylor has insisted that the video did not tell the whole story, and she was a victim of Mortensen’s abuse.

“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security,” Paul said through a spokesperson, adding (via People):

“After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

Taylor has yet to respond to allegations that she was unconcerned about her daughter’s injury.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.