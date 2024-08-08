Kesha Literally Brushes Her Teeth With A Bottle Of Jack For 'TiK ToK' Anniversary

Party like it’s 2009, because Kesha just brushed her teeth with a bottle of Jack.

Ah, when music was good! (Did we sound old there? We sounded old there…)

Anyway, to honor the 15-year anniversary of her chart-topping debut single and a milestone achievement on Spotify, Kesha gave the fans what they’ve always wanted.

Video proof that she cleans her teeth with whiskey!

Kesha attends Apple’s “Ted Lasso” season two premiere at Pacific Design Center on July 15, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Watch Kesha Literally Brush Her Teeth With A Bottle Of Jack

It feels surreal to say that it was 15 years ago when Kesha first dropped onto the scene with her debut single, “TiK ToK”.

Like, that phrase has a whole new meaning in the zeitgeist now!

On August 7, the pop star celebrated the anniversary, as well as the accomplishment of the song hitting a billion songs on Spotify with a cheeky video made jsut for the rans.

Posting on TikTok (where else!), Kesha shared a video of her walking into her bathroom with a Spotify plaque. Things get off to a bumpy star, as she pulled the wrong award at first. “S—. Wrong one,” she said as she put back the commemorating 1 billion streams of her 2013 chart-topper “Timber” before retrieving the identical plaque marking 1 billion streams of “TiK ToK.”

Who are we kidding – she was just bragging!

With all her needs in place, Kesha pours one out onto the plague – specificaully, a shot of Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

She then dips her toothbrush in the booze and starts brushing her teeth, in honor of the song’s iconic lyrics.

‘TiK ToK’s Legacy: Still As “Fun and Happy” As Ever

“TiK ToK” spent nine weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and has sold over eight million units in the U.S. since its 2009 release as the lead single from her first album, 2010’s Animal.

Many thought Kesha would be a one-hit wonder, but she continues to perform and produce music nearly two decades later. She’s a staple at LGBTQ+ rallies and festivals and she always makes sure to perform the song that made her famous

“TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited,” she wrote in a heartfelt post in Instagram. “I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel.”

“What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to,” Kesha added. “15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time. That girl was naïve and wild and playful. This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I.”

Kesha and ReneÃ© Rapp perform onstage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

No Longer Feeling ‘Like P.Diddy’

Just as Kesha has grown and evolved, so has her music, and more specifically, the lyrics of her infamous song.

In the original lyrics, Kesha stars the song by singing, “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.”

However, since penning those words, feeling like Diddy isn’t a good thing. The music mogul’s reputation turned sour after numerous sexual abuse allegations against him came to light in early 2024.

Since joining Reneé Rapp on stage at Coachella in April to perform the song, she’s altered the first line to say, “Wake up in the morning, like, ‘F— P. Diddy,'” at several concerts.

“I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp) Yes it is permanent,” added Kesha. “I will re-record it when I have legal rights to!”

Sounds like someone needs to call Taylor Swift about the joys of re-recording!