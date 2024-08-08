‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton & Michelle Lundstrom Dating!

A General Hospital star has decided to couple up with a food blogger slash Netflix star. Hopefully they’ll have less drama than his soap opera character — or his erstwhile marriage.

Steve Burton, who is also famous for his role on The Young & The Restless, for Days of Our Lives, and for voicing Cloud Strife in multiple Final Fantasy projects,

In 2022, during an involuntary hiatus from General Hospital, he separated from his pregnant wife. He then revealed that he was not the expecting father. Like we said … drama.

Now, Burton has moved on. And you may recognize his new lady love.

Steve Burton attends The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2014. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

‘General Hospital’ star Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom are now a couple

Steve Burton was previously married to Sheree Gustin. The two wed in 1999, and share three children.

As a couple, Burton and Gustin welcomed Makena in 2003, Jack in 2006, and Brooklyn in 2014.

Following the divorce, he and Gustin received joint custody of their children.

Actor Steve Burton speaks onstage at the ‘General Hospital’ panel during day 6 of the Disney ABCTelevision Group portion of the 2012 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2012. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom are now a couple. They have apparently been dating for a few months, but went public in June by attending the Daytime Emmy Awards together.

That was more than two years after the date of separation between Burton and Gustin.

Since then, Burton and Lundstrom have appeared together on Instagram posts, taking their couple photos public.

Who is Michelle Lundstrom?

On social media, Michelle Lundstrom describes herself as a “recipe-creator.” This implies that her role in food preparation involves altering or inventing dishes rather than simply executing them.

She was a Barbecue Showdown Season 2 contestant on Netflix.

Her fondness for creativity with food plays on social media, where even some of her couple photos with the General Hospital star include mentions of her recipes and more. But, clearly, they gush over each other a lot.

Obviously, even though Steve Burton has a new lady love, he remains dedicated to co-parenting Makena, Jack, and Brooklyn. Brooklyn is the only minor of the bunch, but Burton and Gustin remain their parents.

(Notably, Gustin went on to have her fifth child. She did not immediately specify whether Baby #4 and Baby #5 have the same father)

All of that sounds pretty awkward for everyone involved, including Lundstrom. But life is complex, and no romantic partner starts at zero.

Actor Steve Burton attends the 49th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 6, 2014. (Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Is Steve Burton back on ‘General Hospital’ after being fired?

In 2021, Steve Burton very loudly tried to avoid the vaccine mandate and ended up being fired from General Hospital. He saw this as a matter of personal freedom — in this case, the freedom to endanger others at the workplace. Burton was one of a couple of General Hospital actors to leave under this circumstance.

In 2024, he returned to General Hospital as Jason Morgan, at first under the alias of “Patient 6.” He has also portrayed Jason’s twin, Drew Cain.

Based upon his previous statements, it seems less likely that Steve Burton became vaccinated for COVID-19 and more likely that the reckless easing of vaccine requirements allowed him to return to work anyway.