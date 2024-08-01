Squid Game Season Spoilers: Everything We Know About Season 2!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

After a VERY lengthy hiatus, one of the most talked-about shows of the last decade is coming back to television.

On Wednesday, Netflix confirmed that Squid Game Season 2 will premiere across its streaming platform on December 26, 2024… while also announcing that the program’s third and final season will air at some point next year.

The cast of Squid Game poses here for a promotional photo. (Netflix)

In a teaser posted a few hours ago on Twitter (below), Squid Game contestans run and fall down on a race track as panicked screams are heard in the background.

On a nearby podium, meanwhile, a group of uniformed and circle-shaped masked men oversee the dangerous game — with the Front Man standing menacingly in all black in the middle.

It’s okay if you shudder just reading that.

Lord knows that we did.

The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 is coming December 26.



The Final Season coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/Y3fQJ7LA2h — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2024

“It’s been three years,” Front Man says. “Do you want to play again?”

Season 2 will be comprised of nine episodes.

Elsewhere… Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, writer and executive producer of Squid Game, also jumped on Twitter this week to share a letter expressing his excitement for the conclusion of his beloved drama.

Squid Game ranks first all-time among Netflix series, regardless of language, in both views (265.2 million, measured by total viewing divided by running time) and total watch time (2.2 billion hours) over its first 13 weeks of release.

It was a true phenomenon when it first came out.

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game’ season two. (Netflix)

“The real game begins. It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place,” Dong-hyuk told social media users in his message.

“I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season.

“On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game.’ It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well.”

He then gave a sneak peek of what viewers should expect to see in season 2 and 3.

Attention all players: we’re here to deliver an important message. pic.twitter.com/xspvk8HheP — Squid Game (@squidgame) July 31, 2024

Wrote the director:

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either.

“The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.”

The first footage from season 2 was released in February, depicting a clip that picks up right where Season 1 left off.

We see Gi-hun walking out of the airport terminal when his phone buzzes.

“You are going to regret the choice you made,” the voice warns.

“I will find you,” Gi-hun threatens in return. “No matter what it takes.”