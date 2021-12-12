Josh Duggar to Appeal Guilty Verdict; Could He Still Be Set Free?

In the wake of Josh Duggar's conviction on two counts of child pornography charges this week, various reactions continue to pour in.

We've thus far heard from Dugggar's parents, sister and cousin, for example.

But there's one response that should perhaps be garnering the most attention at the moment, and that's the response of Josh's own defense team.

"We appreciate the jury's lengthy deliberations," the former reality star's attorneys said on Thursday after a jury of their client's peers returned a guilty verdict.

Added the lawyers:

"We respect the jury's verdict, and we intend to appeal."

Yes. They intend to appeal.

What does this mean, exactly?

The attorneys plan to file documents that could somehow throw out the results of Duggar's trial, which began on November 30 and wrapped up on Decemer 8.

Their only hope would lie in some kind of irregularity or error; can they successfully argue that the prosecution acted in an improper manner?

Or perhaps they'll try to say that the evidence against Josh was tainted?

In nearly all cases of this serious nature, the defense files an appeal - but in very, very, very few cases does anything come of it.

For now, Josh Duggar is in federal custody.

He was placed in solitary confinement on Friday out of safety concerns because, to be frank, those convicted of sexual abuse that involves minors do not fare well in prison.

“He has his own small cell and is away from other criminals,” a source tells In Touch Weekly.

Duggar will be sentenced in about four months, and he could face up to 40 years behind bars.

In the meantime, Josh's parents have spoken out about the verdict.

If you can call it that. Honestly, they mostly rambled in an incoherent manner while citing a higher power on multiple occasions.

Scroll down to read Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's statement...

This entire ordeal has been very grievous. Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us.

Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material]

In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support.

As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge.

Thank you for your prayers.

Jill Duggar also broke her silence on Friday morning.

"Today was difficult for our family," she said.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any kind of exploitation.

"We are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors, and all others involved who save kids and hold accountable those responsible for their abuse."

The joint statement with her husband went on to say that "nobody is above the law. It applies equally to everybody, no matter your wealth, status, associations, gender, race, or any other factor.

The spouses expressed the feeling that they "have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court," hence why they attended the proceedings in Arkansas.

"After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt."

Concluded Jill and Derick Dillard:

"Josh's actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself."

"Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions."

"Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh's wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future," they added.

"This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else."

"Josh's family has a long road ahead."

Their statement concluded:

"We stand with them, we are praying for them, and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time."

A dark time, it is. As of this writing, Josh's wife, Anna, has not yet said anything in public.

She gave birth to the couple's seventh child on October 23, a daughter named Madyson.

According to onlookers in the courtroom on Thursday, a handcuffed Josh teared up and apologized to Anna after he was found guilty.

Josh then went off and smiled in a new mug shot.