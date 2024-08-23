Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend On a ‘Break’ Amid Ben Affleck Divorce: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Jennifer Garner on a break from her longtime boyfriend, John Miller?

That’s the claim being made in a surprising new report from In Touch.

Of course, the rumor is especially interesting, given its timing.

Jennifer Garner attends 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 09, 2019 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Garner’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Ben has maintained close ties with his first wife in the years since their split. And they’ve been spotted together frequently in recent weeks.

So did the two breakups have anything to do with one another? Maybe — but probably not in the way you’re thinking!

Jennifer Garner’s ‘Break’ From Boyfriend John Miller: What’s Going On Here?

Jennifer Garner attends The Daily Front Row’s Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 28, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

While rumors of an Affleck-Garner reunion might soon spread like wildfire on social media, there’s no reason to believe that any such reconciliation is in the cards.

But that doesn’t mean Ben’s marital drama hasn’t affected Jen’s relationship with John.

According to the Life & Style report, Ben’s habit of treating Jen like his “personal therapist” has created tension in other areas of her life.

“Jen’s had so much going on with Ben, it just took a toll. And she and John ended up going their separate ways. It wasn’t her choice,” an insider told the outlet.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Is Ben Responsible For Jen’s Breakup?

The source adds that “some friends have been saying” Jennifer and John’s split is “all Ben’s fault.”

“Jen can be very easy on Ben, but privately, even she admits he’s taken up a lot of her time – especially because they’ve had so much parenting to deal with,” says the insider, adding:

“Ben’s been turning to Jen [Garner] for advice and support, and that’s been a big source of annoyance for John. He doesn’t enjoy competing with her ex-husband for her attention.”

The source adds that Ben “basically made Jen into his personal therapist once he started having issues in his second marriage.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend “The Mother” Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

“She’s who he’d run to. But it got even worse after he left J. Lo. When he moved out, he got so incredibly needy,” the insider adds.

“It was one crisis after another, and when he’s in that state, Jen is always there for him without fail. John has finally had enough.”

The source claims that Jen’s friends are upset, as they thought that she and John made a perfect match.

“Jen’s inner circle really likes John and hopes they can get back on track one day,” says the insider said, adding that Jen’s “pals are still rooting for them.”

Jennifer Garner attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Family Switch” at AMC The Grove 14 on November 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Jen’s second chance at love has been ruined. Instead of blaming Ben, she takes full responsibility for her life — though her friends aren’t as forgiving.”

Ben and Jen’s Complex Relationship

As for the rumors that Jen still has feelings for Ben, the source says they’re completely bogus. In fact, the insider explains, her willingness to be his shoulder to cry on was prompted largely by her concern for their kids:

“It’s got nothing to do with Jen having feelings for Ben — she’s not carrying some torch for him,” the source says.

“It comes down to what’s best for her kids. Jen is the type of mom who will always put their needs above her own.”