How Matt Damon’s Being Dragged Into Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Matt Damon might soon find himself getting roped into Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce drama.

As we previously reported, Ben and Jen did not sign a prenup before they tied the knot in 2022.

And because of that baffling decision, it will not be easy for the exes to simply go their separate ways.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend “The Mother” Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

According to TMZ, very asset these two earned over the past years must now be divided equally.

And that’s no easy feat. We’re talking about houses, cars, millions in earnings, and even a company that Ben started during that time.

How Matt Damon Could Wind Up Involved In Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Split

In 2022, Ben teamed with Matt to launch Artists’ Equity, a production studio that seeks, per its website, to “reimagine the relationship between talent, studio, and distributor.”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

The company has already produced Ben and Matt’s film Air, as well as The Instigators, starring Matt and Casey Affleck, and the upcoming Unstoppable, which stars Jen.

Because of the timing, the proceeds from those films and the company itself might all be up for grabs during the divorce.

That means that Matt’s stake could be affected. And he might be forced to weigh in at some point.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Live By Night” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hey, Matt and Ben have been a team for almost 30 years. Why shouldn’t they collaborate on Ben’s divorce?

We kid, of course.

The fact is, it was a testament to Ben’s faith in his marriage that he launched a new company four months after tying the knot.

And the fact that an entire production studio is community property is a reminder of how much is up for grabs in this divorce.

Matt Keeps Mum

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of “Marry Me” on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Thus far, Matt has not commented on his best friend’s very public breakup.

And he’ll probably continue to keep quiet — unless a judge forces him to testify in court.

Of course, Ben and Jen have both been in the spotlight for a very long time.

They’re obviously not on the greatest terms at the moment. But they’ll probably work hard to keep this split as private as possible.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the Project Greenlight Season 4 Winning Film premiere “The Leisure Class” presented by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adaptive Studios and HBO at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

It won’t be easy with all the wealth that’s currently at stake.

Jen and Ben obviously value their Beverly Hills mansion and the millions they earned during their time together.

But they probably value their privacy even more.