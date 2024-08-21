Richard Simmons Cause of Death Confirmed After Fitness Guru’s Sudden Passing

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Hollywood is still mourning the loss of a legend.

Richard Simmons, the veteran fitness guru who rose to fame way back in the 1980s due to his unmatched energy and flamboyant personalty, was found dead at his home in Hollywood Hills on Saturday morning, July 13.

He was 76 years old.

Richard Simmons attends the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation’s 24th Annual “A Time For Heroes” at Century Park on June 2, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for EGPAF)

Richard Simmon’s Cause of Death Confirmed

A month after his passing, the fitness guru’s brother, Lenny Simmons, revealed that the star died from “complications from recent falls and heart disease.”

“This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office,” the Simmons family spokesperson, Tom Estey, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor,” Estey continued.

His brother also confirmed that the coroner performed tests to see if Richard was abusing any substances at the time of his death.

The results were reassuring.

“The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed.”

According to law enforcement officials who spoke off the record to TMZ, authorities responded to a call from Simmons’ housekeeper just before 10 a.m. on July 13.

The iconic television personality was then pronounced dead at the scene.

However, a few days later, People Magazine confirmed that the cause of Richard’s death was now under investigation.

The Investigation, Explained

The Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Simmons’ cause of death has since been deferred, meaning that an investigation and additional testing are needed. It can take up to three months before a determination is made on the cause of death.

Furthermore, TMZ also reported that no foul play is suspected and that Richard Simmons fell in the bathroom of his residence at some point during weekend; it’s likely, although unclear at this time, whether this accident contributed to his passing.

Richard Simmons attends “Swim for Relief” Benefiting Hurricane Sandy Recovery – Day 2 at Herald Square on October 9, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images))

Richard Simmon’s Legacy & Health

Simmons led a very reclusive lifestyle over the past decade or so.

Back in 2017, he released a statement that shot down rumors he was missing, telling Facebook fans at the time that he had recently been hospitalized for severe indigestion — but nothing more.

A year prior, Simmons also had to respond to unusual speculation about his status, assuring folks around the globe that he had NOT been taken hostage.

In March 2024, meanwhile, Simmons confirmed he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Just a day before his body was discovered, Simmons seemed just fine, posting his gratitude on social media (above) for all the recent birthday wishes that had been sent his way.

“I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday,” Simmons wrote on Friday in one of his final pair of posts.

Simmons became a household name MANY years ago due to his Sweatin’ to the Oldies line of aerobics videos.

His success in the fitness industry transformed him into a TV star as well, earning him frequent appearances on talk shows such as The Tonight Show, The Howard Stern Show and Late Night with David Letterman.

He disappeared from the spotlight in the early 2010s.

Richard Simmons attends the 2010 World Fitness Day at the Georgia Dome on May 1, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

How He Will Be Remembered

Simmons also had an impressive acting resume, appearing as himself on 72 episodes of General Hospital.

Other well-known credits include the films and programs What Women Want, Hercules: Zero to Hero, All My Children, Evening Shade and The Larry Sanders Show, among others.

The late athlete was also a prolific writer, publishing a series of healthy eating cookbooks.

Back in 2016, meanwhile, Simmons addressed his alleged kidnapping and his lifestyle overall during an appearance on The Today Show.

“I just sort of wanted to be a little bit of a loner for a little while,” he said on air back then.

“You know, I had hurt my knee, and I had some problems with it, and then the other knee started giving me trouble…and you know, right now I just want to sort of take care of me.”

Richard Simmons, wearing his signature shorts and tanktop, leads Capitol Hill staff and visitors through an exercise routine July 24, 2004 in Washington, DC. Simmons was slated to testify before the House Education and Labor Committee about expanding physical education in public schools to combat childhood obesity. (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, as cited previously in this article, Simmons opened up about his health and the “bump under my right eye” that turned out to be cancerous.

“I am not dying,” Simmons Tweeted in response to all the concern surrounding this update, adding:

“It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Richard Simmons.

“The world has truly lost an angel,” publicist Tom Estey told People Magazine of Simmons on Saturday.

May he rest in peace.