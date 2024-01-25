50 Cent shed an impressive 40 pounds, and question going around is if he used Ozempic to do it.

Right now, controversial weight-loss use of Ozempic is running rampant among the rich and famous.

So, too, are questions about who’s using the life-saving diabetes drug as a luxury appetite suppressant.

50 Cent is only the latest to weigh in. And he’s not mincing words as he describes how he transformed his body.

50 Cent did not use Ozempic to lose weight

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, January 24, 50 Cent spoke directly to followers — as you can see below — to debunk rumors.

“Everybody talking about weight loss,” he reflected.

“I was in the gym. I was working the f–k out, man,” 50 Cent explained, demanding: “Who says Ozempic?”

All told, he lost about 40 pounds over the course of his fitness journey.

“I was running. I was running,” 50 Cent detailed. “I was doing what I had to do.”

He added to followers: “You seen me on tour. I was running around. I was 253 pounds.”

Beginning at 253 pounds, 50 Cent is currently down to about 210.

Though both of these can be healthy and normal weights for an adult man (though at 5’11” 50 Cent is a bit on the short side), it sounds like he feels better and is happier with is body as it is.

“So how you feel about it?” the rapper then prompted his fans and followers.

From there, 50 Cent declined to further elaborate on his exercise routine.

Truth be told, “running” may be the long and short of it. Though repetitive motion can lead to added wear on joints and tissue, sometimes the key to exercise is finding one thing that you hate least and doing that.

What’s most important, in the minds of many fans, is 50 Cent slamming the rumors that he used Ozempic.

Fans praise 50 Cent for shutting down Ozempic rumors

Though 50 Cent is not the first to debunk Ozempic rumors after weight loss, it’s important.

First, these public statements remind people that there are many paths to weight loss. Some strategies are more successful for some than for others, but not every body transformation happens because of a syringe.

Second, because even if one ignores known health risks to using Ozempic, there are major ethical concerns.

Ozempic is a brand name for semaglutide injections.

This can be a life-saving diabetes medication. However, in recent years, it has become a luxury weight loss drug among the rich.

To simplify, these injections reduce appetite. While side effects are one concern, the weight loss use of Ozempic has caused documented shortages in multiple continents — to the chagrin of diabetes patients.

Anyone could hypothetically use Ozempic and then lie about weight loss. But that’s not the case with 50 Cent.

Page Six spoke to an inside source to confirm that 50 Cent was not on Ozempic but had taken part in a “rigorous” training program over eight months. He trained for three hours a day, every day.

50 Cent has the real magical key to weight loss: money. Money gives you the time and resources to lose weight that the majority of Americans cannot afford.