Taylor Swift Calls Ryan Reynolds Her Godkids’ Sperm Donor While Promoting …

According to Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds is the “sperm donor” to her godkids. But she means it affectionately.

Deadpool & Wolverine is out now! The third installment in the Deadpool film series, the first in the MCU, released Friday, July 26.

Taylor has long been friends with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. She’s godmother to their children.

And she’s referring to that fact in a very tongue-in-cheek way as she promotes Deadpool & Wolverine.

Taylor Swift and Actor Ryan Reynolds cheer prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds is Taylor Swift’s ‘godkids’ sperm donor’

On Thursday, July 25, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to encourage her 283 million followers — that’s more than a quarter of a billion, by the way — to see Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet,” Taylor began her post.

She wrote of watching Reynolds “pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film.”

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Taylor Swift promoted Deadpool & Wolverine in a tongue-in-cheek yet very earnest way. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“This film feels like an actual joy portal,” Taylor dished. “A wild escape from reality.”

She added: “And an abs sandwich.”

While she may be making a specific reference to the film, we should note that long before Ryan Reynolds’ sense of humor and superhero film work became famous, people knew him for his incredible body.

Then, Taylor joked: “But that’s just Hugh for you!”

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Hugh Jackman attend the “Deadpool & Wolverine” New York Premiere on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

She’s joking, folks

Taylor Swift was clearly describing her longtime friend, Ryan Reynolds.

The joke is that all of that praise was for Hugh Jackman, who co-stars with Reynolds as Deadpool & Wolverine‘s other titular character.

“Shout out to Wade Wilson,” Taylor concluded her post, which included a link to buy tickets. “AKA my godkids’ sperm donor!”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

“Sperm donor” generally refers to someone who, as a friend or anonymously, donates sperm to help someone conceive, at times via IVF.

At times, such as in cases of a deadbeat dad or a biological parent who is not and has effectively never been “in the picture,” one might use the term pejoratively.

Wade Wilson is the real name of the character, Deadpool.

None of these describe Ryan Reynolds’ role as a parent. She’s making an attention-grabbing joke, and it’s working.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the “Deadpool & Wolverine” New York Premiere on July 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds is more than just a sperm donor to his children (and Taylor Swift knows that)

Obviously, we could talk about Ryan Reynolds’ sperm all day. But we probably shouldn’t.

Instead, we’ll note that he and Blake Lively share four children: 9-year-old James, 7-year-old Inez, 4-year-old Betty, and 1-year-old Olin.

And yes, Taylor Swift is their godparent. Those kids aren’t quite old enough to fully realize how exceptional their social circle really is.