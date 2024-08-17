Chelsea Lazkani: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star’s Divorce Timeline, Explained

Chelsea Lazkani of Selling Sunset is going through an ugly divorce, and we have the timeline.

As Netflix has been quick to push, Selling Sunset Season 8 will feature Chelsea Lazkani’s divorce drama for all to see.

We all know that big divorce news helped to put the series on the proverbial map. We’ll never forget Chrishell Stause’s split from Justin Hartley.

But, as Selling Sunset fans are finding out, Chelsea has a particularly acrimonious divorce.

On the Selling Sunset Season 8 trailer, Chelsea Lazkani finds herself at the center of some personal drama. (Image Credit: Netflix)

What is ‘Selling Sunset’ star Chelsea Lazkani’s divorce timeline?

In March of 2024, Chelsea Lazkani filed for divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani.

Chelsea and Jeff have been married for 7 years. The two share 5-year-old Maddox and 3-year-old Melia.

The following month, on April 2, Jeff Lazkani filed his formal response to her divorce petition. That’s the basics of Chelsea’s divorce timeline. But there’s more to it.

On the Selling Sunset Season 8 confessional camera, Chelsea Lazkani is clearly going through it. (Image Credit: Netflix)

In his divorce petition, Jeff requested possession of the couple’s Manhattan Beach property in California.

On April 4, E! News reported that his personal declaration explained that he wanted sole control of the property in order to protect his possessions.

He accused Chelsea of “exhibiting suspicious behavior and several of my personal items within the property have gone missing or have been relocated” after she filed for divorce.

Chelsea Lazkani sheds a tear on Season 8 of Selling Sunset. (Image Credit: Netflix)

What does the filing accuse Chelsea Lazkani of doing?

The most alarming part of this Selling Sunset divorce is that Chelsea Lazkani is accused of domestic violence.

Jeff Lazkani wrote that she had allegedly tried to provoke him and then record him speaking in a confrontational manner.

“In the past, [Chelsea] demonstrated that she is capable of being physically violent and aggressive,” the filing then alleged. “For example, about a year ago, [Chelsea] struck me in the face, breaking my glasses and causing a small cut on the side of my face. I have never put a hand on [Chelsea] in a physically aggressive way.”

Selling Sunset put Chelsea Lazkani front and center during the Season 8 trailer. (Image Credit: Netflix)

This is not the first time that a Selling Sunset star’s name has come up in court documents in such a serious and alarming context.

However, that’s more of an indictment of society — or perhaps humanity — than of Selling Sunset.

It also doesn’t mean that this is any less grim of a topic. Domestic violence is wholly unacceptable. It’s difficult to understand how any people who claim to love each other could become violent towards each other.

Even so, Netflix is putting Chelsea Lazkani (and perhaps her divorce drama) front and center for Season 8. This means even more attention on the breakup, which could potentially lead fans towards some very upsetting discoveries.

Or not. It’s always possible that producers know something that the rest of us do not.

Selling Sunset Season 8, with all of the divorce drama and more, drops on Netflix on September 6. Perhaps we’ll learn more about the timeline of this breakup than we know from court records.