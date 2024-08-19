Alanna Gold: Meet the New Selling Sunset Star!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A new face is about to join an old favorite on Netflix.

Alanna Gold will make her debut on Selling Sunset when Season 8 of this real estate-focused reality TV kicks off on September 6.

The agent will join returning cast members Jason and Brett Oppenheim… Chrishell Stause… Emma Hernan… Bre Tiesi… Chelsea Lazkani… Amanza Smith… Nicole Young… Mary Bonnet … and Romain Bonnet.

We know that Gold will represent the Oppenheim Group, but what else can we confirm about Alanna Gold? Let’s find out, shall we?

Alanna Gold is a model.

The rising star is represented by CGM-Caroline Gleason Management out of Miami.

She has had an extensive range of experience in the modeling industry, having worked with high-end brands such as Tom Ford and also appeared in print and digital advertisement.

Alanna Gold works in luxury real estate.

No surprise there, huh?

She began her journey in the expensive property market in 2020, according to her LinkedIn bio.

Prior to joining the Oppenheim Group, Gold was a real estate agent at Westside Estate Agency.

Alanna Gold got married in 2022.

After getting engaged to now-husband Adam in 2019, Gold wrote on Instagram: “I know with you, it will be nothing short of an adventure. Best friends for life!”

The spouses exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony that was held in Joshua Tree, California.

“It’s hard to put into words how special this day was. We are filled with an overwhelming amount of love and gratitude as we step into this next chapter of our lives as husband and wife,” wrote Gold on social media afterward.

Alanna Gold is at home out west.

In the trailer for Selling Sunset season 8, Gold says on air: “I own a little Western town in the desert.”

Yes, apparently, a town. In this same footage, Gold takes her co-stars on a tour of this area and dresses them all in cowgirl attire.

The real estate agent also links in her Instagram bio to Cosmic Ranch, a luxury vacation rental in Pioneertown … which is a late nineteenth-century themed town in San Bernardino County, California originally built for Western movie sets.

Gold also lists Pioneertown Land Co. in this same bio, a historic campground available for booking events, filming and good old-fashioned camping.

Selling Sunset Season 8 will premiere on September 6 on Netflix.