Skai Jackson Arrested For Domestic Battery Following Fight With Boyfriend

Skai Jackson was recently arrested on domestic battery charges following a fight with her boyfriend, TMZ is reporting.

According to the outlet, Skai was taken into custody after she shoved her partner multiple times at an LA mall.

Security guards witnessed the altercation, and eventually, police got involved.

Actress Skai Jackson poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 27, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)

Skai Jackson Arrested: How Did It Happen?

Initially, Skai and her boyfriend both denied that their argument had gotten physical.

But the authorities reviewed security cam footage that allegedly showed Skai shoving her male companion.

The couple agreed to be detained until police arrived, at which time Skai was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery.

Skai Jackson attends the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Cultureâ„¢ Presented By Coca-ColaÂ® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

According to TMZ, Skai was taken into custody but was “released a few hours later.”

Little is known about Skai’s boyfriend, as both parties seem invested in keeping the relationship private.

Prior to her arrest Skai informed the authorities that she and her partner were engaged and expecting a baby together.

Skai Jackson attends Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

What’s Next For Skai Jackson?

Skai was charged with a misdemeanor. But since it sounds like the altercation was limited to shoving, it’s unlikely that she’ll face any major legal consequences.

Best known for her roles on the Disney Channel series Jessie and Bunk’d, the 22-year-old has been involved in some high-profile feuds in recent years.

After Skai beefed with Bhad Bhabie (aka Danielle Bregoli), she wound up having to file for a restraining order.

Skai Jackson attends the IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 27, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb)

As far back as her teens (and her Disney Channel era), Skai developed a reputation for never shying away from bullies.

Longtime fans might remember when a young Skai went up against Azealia Banks.

She turned out to be one of very few celebs capable of taking the sharp-tongued rapper down a peg.

Skai Jackson poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 27, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)

It sounds like Skai’s combative tendencies got the best of her while she was shopping with her boyfriend recently.

We hope that this was nothing more than an isolated incident and that the couple will be able to move on from it.

Skai is still very young, and she may still have a bright future in Hollywood. But legal trouble and reports of an uncontrollable temper are enough to derail any career.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.