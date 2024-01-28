Is Amy Duggar writing a Tell All book?

Fans and critics alike are never entirely sure when the famed Duggar cousin is trolling them.

But right now, she’s teasing a new writing project.

For years, Amy has hoped to expose her despicable uncle and aunt. Is her memoir going to reveal more dirty Duggar secrets?

Amy Duggar appeared on Marriage Boot Camp.

On TikTok, Amy Duggar is teasing a Tell All book … probably

Just days ago, Amy Rachelle King — whom fans know best as Amy Duggar — took to TikTok to upload a teaser video.

In the post, the infamous “black sheep” of the Duggar family wears pajamas and sits in bed while frantically typing on her laptop.

The video includes a series of clips of this nature. Clearly, the compilation implies that she has been typing like this nonstop.

“I’ve been busy lately … #newproject,” Amy captioned the video.

In case the visual contents of the video were too subtle, the instrumental music to the video is a song titled “Write.”

We know that Amy has been writing. The only question is what she has been cooking up.

In 2017, Amy Duggar appeared on Marriage Boot Camp alongside her husband.

Fans have one theory for Amy Duggar and her writing project

Though several commenters commented on Amy’s dramatized, fake typing for the video, others zeroed in on the project itself.

Everyone is assuming that she is working on a Tell All book. A Duggar cousin memoir would be a hot topic among longtime Duggar critics who long to see Jim Bob exposed and deposed (so to speak).

Amy wouldn’t be the first in the family to write a book about her experiences. But she might have some unique perspectives on things … and more to share than her cousins have thus far..

Amy Duggar appears in the recent Amazon documentary series Shiny Happy People.

Yes, Jinger and Jill both came out with memoirs

Jim Bob and Michelle raised Jinger and Jill in a cult upbringing.

And though Amy’s cousin status allowed her certain freedoms, she spent more than enough time growing up under that roof to see what their extreme lifestyle is really like.

Jill came out with Counting The Cost. Jinger came out with Becoming Free Indeed. But neither Duggar daughter seemed fully prepared to unload on Jim Bob as he deserves.

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar has come out with a book that exposes just how evil you truly are.

Jill’s memoir focused upon the finances and deceit

For Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard, much of the breaking point — the focus of their outspoken anger — had to do with Jim Bob’s dishonesty.

True, they are not raising their children in the cult. They are even giving their children an actual chance at life, sending them to actual schools.

But they have worked to expose Jim Bob for how he underpaid them (until they were ready to take him to court), collecting TLC paychecks for himself while telling his family that their reality TV jobs were a form of ministry.

Jinger Duggar is attracting a lot of attention these days. And much of it has to do with her memoir.

Jinger isn’t prioritizing exposing Jim Bob for one key reason

Yes, Jinger has spoken about her criticisms the way that her awful parents raised her. And she does want to expose the IBLP cult and its notorious founder.

But in Becoming Free Indeed and in interviews, Jinger is so reluctant to speak too harshly because she worries that it could reflect poorly upon all of Christianity.

In fact, it often sounds like her primary concern is that these fundamentalist organizations and beliefs hurt the brand of Christianity. That’s not an unfair concern … but Jinger’s priorities weakened her memoir.

Amy Duggar and her husband, Dillon King, speak to the Marriage Boot Camp confessional camera.

Is Amy Duggar the best person to write a Tell All book?

Truth be told, the best Duggar Tell All would be from someone who is no-contact with the main Duggar family, grew up in that household, and is a full apostate.

Even Jill still talks to sisters, and so she has ties to Jim Bob and Michelle in that sense. Jinger hangs out with family. Both remain devout Christians with very conservative beliefs outside of mainstream American Christianity.

One day, maybe a LGBTQ+ Duggar offspring will break ranks and cut all ties. That person could write a perfect Tell All.

During her season on Marriage Boot Camp, Amy Duggar was — at times — not a happy camper.

Until then, maybe a “Famy” Amy Duggar Tell All is our best option

Yes, she seems to like attention. And yes, Amy Duggar’s NDA is probably going to be an obstacle in anything that she does.

But Amy has the least to lose if Jim Bob goes to war with her. Some of her cousins cannot say the same — especially those who depend upon him for financial support.

If Amy does come out with a memoir, we’ll be intrigued to hear what she (and the likely ghostwriter) has to say.