Simone Biles pregnant?!

Simone wowed the crowd and qualified for her third Olympics with her performance at the US Gymnastics Trials on Sunday, June 30.

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

But as is too often the case in recent years, Simone’s athletic dominance was partially overshadowed by speculation about her personal life.

As her gymnastic career may be coming to a close and her marriage is getting started, fans are starting to get curious on whether she has plans to start a family soon. Fortunately, Simone has been very vocal on the topic of getting pregnant and when she hopes to be a mom.

In short: it’s not anytime soon!

Simone Biles Secretly Pregnant Before The Olympics? No, Not At All!

Simone withdrew from the Olympics in 2020, and ever since, she’s faced far more scrutiny than the average athlete.

In 2023, Simone married Jonathan Owens of the Green Bay Packers. While the two have been happy together for a few years, getting hitched subjected the pair to non-stop pregnancy rumors.

For the most part, Simone wisely ignores the speculation from fans.

But in December 2023, she decided to confront the rumors with a bluntly worded Instagram post.

“I hate that I even have to address this,” Simone wrote at the time, according to People.

“But please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being ‘pregnant,'” she added.

In case there was any lingering confusion on the matter, she concluded her post with:

“I’m not pregnant.”

Simone is once again at the center of the sports world thanks to the approach of the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Sadly, that means she’s once again facing unwelcome speculation about her marriage, her family, and her physical and mental health.

As she’s laser-focused on bringing home the gold, any conversation that distracts her from the competition is completely off her radar. However, that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t thought about having a family one day.

And that day could be sooner than you’d think.

Simone Says She Wants Kids Someday

While Simone generally prefers to focus all public discussions on her performance, she does occasionally discuss her personal life with fans.

In July of last year, Simone hosted an Instagram Q&A session in which she fielded questions from fans on a wide array of topics.

“Yes we want kids,” she said in response to one follower.

Asked how many kids she and Jonathan would like to have, Simone answered:

“I would say 2 & Jonathan would say 3 is the perfect number. I don’t want to be outnumbered lol.”

Her sense of humor is one of the things that fans have come to love about Simone.

And while this may or may not be her last Olympics, it’s clear that she’s got a long and bright future ahead as a media figure and ambassador of the sport she loves.

We wish her nothing but luck in the next