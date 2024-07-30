Hailey Merkt Cause of Death: Bachelor Alum Passes Away at 31

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tragic news out of the world of reality television:

Hailey Merkt, a former contestant on The Bachelor who competed during Season 21 for lead Nick Viall’s affection, has passed away.

She was 31 years old.

Hailey Merkt as a cast member on The Bachelor. (ABC)

“It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life,” a post on Hailey’s Instagram read on Tuesday, July 30.

The message added of Merkt, who had been diagnosed with leukemia:

“Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness.

“Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.”

Merkt was sent home on Week 2 back in 2017.

Continued the post that paid tribute to her life:

Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts.

While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Hailey.

Hailey Merkt meets Nick Viall on The Bachelor Season 21. (ABC)

As you can see above, the post also noted that Merkt would “be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment. Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives.”

In response to the reality star’s passing, a number of Bachelor Nation alum expressed their sadness and sorrow.

“Oh my gosh!!! I’m so so sad to hear this,” wrote Raven Gates, who also appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor. “I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey. You’ll never be forgotten.”

Danielle Maltby, another suitor from this same season of the series, shared an even longer message in memory of Hailey Merkt.

Hailey Merkt smiles here for the ABC cameras. (ABC)

Wrote Maltby:

“I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places. forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world…. What a force my girl, rest easy. so much love to all your people.”

A GoFundMe page — which will remain open until August 10 — has been set up to help support Merkt’s family, and it delves into more detail regarding Hailey’s death.

“After a bone marrow transplant she was told she had nine months to not even think about cancer, but in truth she only had 6 weeks before she got the terrible news that leukemia cells were back and moving fast,” this crowdsourcing site reads.

This is how it concludes:

“I am in awe of her. She had such clarity and independence and grace.

“She decided she wanted to live every last minute she had to the fullest: being with the people she loved and doing the things she loved, and she loved doing so many simple things. A drink on a patio. Being in the sun. Her family and friends. Her dog, Snuggles. Swimming. An organized cupboard. A checklist of tasks all ticked off. Hanging out in a favourite park.

“Looking beautiful, with all the creativity that entails. Being beautiful. A beautiful soul…

The world without her is unacceptable, but we are having to accept it. We will hold her close forever.