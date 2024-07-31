Gwen Stefani’s Son Takes After Blake Shelton, Not Dad Gavin Rossdale : Watch

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Despite his rocker parents, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s son is following in his step dad’s footsteps.

Music fans were floored this week when Gwen’s son Zuma, 15, made his performing debut.

Now, one would think he’d be spotted rocking out on an electric guitar like his father or raging into the mic like his mom.

But it seems Gwen’s 10 year relationship with Blake Shelton has had an influence on the teen.

Turns out, he’s a little bit country, not the least bit rock and roll!

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani’s Son Zuma Performs At Blake Shelton’s Bar

Zuma made his country music debut at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Oklahoma on Monday, July 29.

Before the 15-year-old took the stage, Blake introduced his stepson to an adoring, cheering crowd.

In a video taken by fans, you can see Blake set Zuma up at the mic, giving it an adjust, before Zuma steps out looking like Blake’s literal mini me!

The teen stepped out with a guitar in hand, playing the instrument on a stool in a cowboy hat, jeans and boots. Just like Blake would!

Speaking of Blake, the proud step dad stayed close by, in case the kid needed anything while he crooned out Zach Bryan’s “Oklahoma Smokeshow.”

Maybe “God’s Country” wasn’t in his vocal range?!

The Fans Loved It

Turns out, the kid with the musically included parents has a good voice! Both folks in the audience – like mom Gwen Stefani – and socal media users who saw the video were surprised and delighted by his singing.

“Oh my god he’s so good ???” one person wrote via X, while another praising the teen’s “incredible” vocals.

Now, this seems to be a right of passage for Gwen’s kids. Zuma’s viral moment comes one year after his older brother, Kingston, similarly wowed fans at Shelton’s bar.

Kingston was born in 2006, followed by Zuma two years later and their now-10-year-old brother, Apollo, in 2014.

So, give the youngin’ some time. Few more years, he might be joining his brothers up there. Maybe they’ll start a band?! A country leaning Hanson perhaps?

One things for sure: so far, none of the boys have busted out a version of Bush’s “Glycerine”.

Gavin Rossdale, and his kid, Kingston Rossdale and Zuma Rossdale watch Roger Federer of Switzerland play Federico Delbonis of Argentina during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2018 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s Boys

All three of Gwen’s sons were fathered by the Bush frontman during their marriage.

They called it quits in 2015, and while it’s rare to see Gavin out with his boys, they still have a very good relationship.

However, Gavin has admitted in recent interviews that he regrets the end of his marriage, and how it’s affected his relationship with his kids.

“I feel bad for my kids, that’s it,” Rossdale said on an episode of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Amy & T.J. podcast.

“That would be the most profound thing, of like, I wish I could have just figured out a way to not have that in their lives.”

Reflecting on his own upbringing and how it influenced his music, he added, “It wasn’t fun for me to be from a broken home. I think in a way it gave me a career so I don’t mind, because I turned it around into sort of an interesting career path, but it can be quite debilitating for kids… The overriding thing is like, you don’t want to let your kids down.”

He may feel like he let them down, but they look pretty happy. Sometimes the best thing you can do is let go, unfortunately.

And now they have a terrific 3rd parent in Blake. Couldn’t ask for anything better than that!