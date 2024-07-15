Shannen Doherty Podcast to Air in Wake of Famous Star’s Death

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Shannen Doherty is gone.

But she is not forgotten.

And she’ll even be heard from again in the near future.

Shannen Doherty attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, just hours after the public learned that Doherty had died from breast cancer at age 53, Charmed alum Brian Krause grew emotional while reacting to the news on the House of Halliwel rewatch podcast… cohosted by Holly Marie Combs and Drew Fuller.

Doherty, of course, played a vital role on Charmed from 1998 through 2001.

“I come to you this evening with a heavy heart after learning the news of Shannen Doherty’s passing just yesterday afternoon,” Krause began.

“I know all of us here at the House of Halliwell … [and] all over the world are shocked, devastated. [She was] too young, too talented, too loving, too grateful.”

Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty of BH 90210 speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Krause went on to confirm that episodes of this podcast on which Doherty appeared are still scheduled to air.

The synopsis of Monday’s installment revealed that the podcast was well underway before Doherty’s death on Saturday, July 13.

“This show, this character, this podcast meant so much to Shannen she couldn’t wait to share it with Charmed fans everywhere,” it read.

“We want to honor her memory, and fulfill Shannen’s wishes by airing the first five episodes she recorded before her passing.

“She was passionate about this project and proud to have played Prue Halliwell, we hope these episodes offer some comfort for everyone who loved her.”

Shannen Doherty attends Paramount Network Launch Party at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

We can’t confirm at this time just when Doherty’s first episode will air.

Krause, meanwhile, struggled to keep it together Monday morning.

“I find it hard to say everything I want to say, so perhaps I’ll leave you with this,” he continued.

“I know how grateful Shannen was as I was lucky enough to travel with her to many different places … and hear from her the things that affected her emotionally…

“Meeting the fans and hearing the stories and knowing how much it meant to all of you, it filled her greatly, and I know that she believed in The House of Halliwell to be the little bit that she’s able to give back.”

As you can gather from these Shannen Doherty tributes, the star left an impact on nearly everyone with whom she worked.

Shannen Doherty attends the LA Art Show And Los Angeles Fine Art Show’s 2016 Opening Night Premiere Party Benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Doherty was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in 2015, later going into remission.

However, in a 2020 lawsuit against State Farm she revealed in court documents that she was “dying” of terminal cancer.

Then, in June of last year, Doherty said the illness had spread to her brain.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s rep told TMZ over the weekend.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”