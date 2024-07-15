Sarah Michelle Gellar Devastated By Shannen Doherty’s Death: Her Tribute

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sarah Michelle Gellar, long time best friend of fellow actress Shannen Doherty, paid tribute to her pal in the best way she knew how.

Though Shannen made some enemies in Hollywood, she also had many close friends, like the fellow 90’s TV icon.

The Buffy actress remained silent in the day following Shannen’s passing. However, on July 15, she broke her silence to honor her friend and to ask fans to pay tribute in an important way.

Sarah Michelle Gellar And Shannen Doherty, paling around in the 1990’s. (Photo By Diane Freed/Getty Images)

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Tribute To Shannen Doherty: There Was So Much Love For Her

“How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship?”

That’s how SMG began her tribute to Shannen on Instagram. The caption followed a carousel of photos of the pair through the years.

There were photos of them from the early 90’s, at the pique of their careers. There’s also more recent photos of Sarah vacationing with Shannen, hitting the red carpet with her, and perhaps most importantly, standing by her side as she battled cancer.

Clearly, they were very close, which is why Shannen’s passing is hitting Sarah so deeply.

“I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because, there was so much love,” she wrote.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty pose for a portrait in the Getty Images & People Magazine Portrait Studio at Hallmark Channel and American Humanes 2019 Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton on October 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel)

A Request For Fans, For Shannen

Sarah took a moment to thank all the fans who have reached out to her with “kind words and support” after losing her friend.

However, she added that if folks really wanted to honor Shannen’s memory, they would carry on the work that meant so much to her in her life.

“I love all the messages about how @theshando was important to you. So let’s honor her.”

She continued: “More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs. In her memory let’s support our favorite animal charities. Whether that’s donating money , stopping by your local shelter and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work. I know that would make our girl happy (and illicit that deep throaty laugh we all loved)”

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Shannen Doherty attend the 9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty )

Shannen’s Battle Finally Over

The Charmed actress fought breast cancer for the better part of the last decade.

Her fight finally came to end when she passed away mid-July 2024.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty,” the star’s publicist told People.

“On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.”

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie.

“The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” the statement concluded.