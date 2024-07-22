Kate Middleton Shares Official Photo of Prince George For His 11th Birthday

Kate Middleton is celebrating her eldest son, Prince George, on the occasion of his birthday.
Yes, George turned 11 today, and Kate paid tribute by practicing her favorite art form, photography.
The Kensington Palace social media accounts shared a black-and-white photo of the young prince for his big day.
Kate Middleton Snaps Photo For Prince George’s Birthday
“Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!” the celebratory post was captioned.
The photo was credited to “the Princess of Wales, 2024.”
Obviously, today is all about George, and we’re sure Kate has no intention of drawing any attention toward herself.
But these days, everything she does draws attention.
As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Kate is battling cancer.
She’s spent most of this year away from the public eye as she receives treatment for her illness.
But in recent weeks, the Princess of Wales has been much more visible.
And her fans are hopeful that she’ll soon be back to full strength.
Kate’s Comeback Trail Continues
In June, Kate made an appearance at Trooping the Colour, an event celebrating King Charles’ official birthday.
And earlier this month, Kate attended Wimbledon and presented trophies to the winners of the tournament.
Insiders say these recent appearances have “energized” Kate. But even her most optimistic supporters concede that she still has a long way to go in her recovery.
Kate’s Commitment to Her Kids
Those who know her best say that Kate’s number one priority in recent months has been maintaining a sense of normalcy for her three children.
“Kate is still going to very much carry on like many many other mothers do, to keep as much of a normal life as possible,” a source recently told The New York Post.
“With royal birthdays, especially with children and especially Catherine’s, they are very private occasions.”
How Will George’s Birthday Differ From Previous Years’ Celebrations?
“It will be business as usual with potentially a party or other kids coming round.”
That’s according to King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold who spoke with the Post on the subject of George’s birthday.
“There will be something that happens. It won’t be a case of him sitting behind closed doors and not doing anything, there will be some sort of a celebration,” Harrold continued.
Harrold added that this year’s celebration will be more subdued than previous birthday parties.
“Of course it’s going to be very different from last year. But they will go out of their way, I’m sure, to make George’s birthday as normal as possible this year,” he said.
“They wouldn’t want to make George think this year is any different. Yes it will be different, for obvious reasons, but the parents will want him to have a normal birthday.”
We’re sure it hasn’t been easy for the Windsor family to maintain the status quo.
The kids are also dealing with the fact that their grandfather, King Charles, is battling cancer.
With any luck, Kate and Charles will soon be able to announce that they’re both in remission.
In the meantime, Kate is throwing her famous energy and work ethic into ensuring that each birthday and holiday is celebrated as though everything were normal.
George is probably just getting to an age where he can understand the power of his mother’s love and sacrifice.