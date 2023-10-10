Julia Fox Accuses Kanye West of Using Her in “Sick, Twisted Game”

Julia Fox is a woman of odd takes and the occasional dose of revisionist history. We may be understating a bit.

Though she is successful in her own right, her most infamous claim to fame is having dated Kanye West after his split from Kim Kardashian.

Many people have wondered what in the world that was like. Ye was not exactly at his best, and his “best” has never been all that great.

According to Julia’s memoir, Kanye used her in a “sick, twisted game.” And she won him over by … shielding him during public urination. Oh boy.

Julia Fox attends as Victoria’s Secret Celebrates The Tour ’23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023. (Getty)

Down The Drain is Julia Fox’s new memoir. Within its pages, Page Six reports, she details how she and Kanye West first connected.

Apparently, they had a mutual friend who gave her number to Ye. He had been asking after her.

When he reached out, they spent hours talking on the phone. Then, he invited her to spend New Year’s Eve 2021 with him in Miami.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022. (Getty)

Julia actually turned down that invitation. At first.

Later, when he offered to pay her way — flying her and friends down in a private jet — she accepted.

The two met face-to-face for the first time in a club. They did not speak at first, but shared their first hug.

Julia Fox attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023. (Getty)

In her memoir, Julia recalls how Ye held her closely.

She describes his “hands scanning the folds of my body” while she kissed his neck. That might sound like shoddy fanfiction, but … they did date.

“I know this is the beginning of something truly special,” Julia narrates in the pages of her book.

Just a short time ago, Kanye West was a billionaire. Now, the rapper is allegedly on the brink of bankruptcy. (Getty)

In a wild twist, Kanye ended up leading Julia out into the parking lot. Um, the parking lot isn’t the wild twist.

According to Julia Fox’s book: “The artist starts peeing on the wall and I quickly jump in front of him.” Not in front of him in the sense of the direction of his urine stream, but rather placing herself between him and bystanders.

She writes that she warned those random passersby: “You better not take any pictures!”

Julia Fox attends as Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds With A New Diamond District on September 06, 2023. (Getty)

“Once he zips his pants back up,” Julia’s memoir describes, “he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close.”

She writes about Kanye then “kissing me passionately.”

The next day, they went out for dinner. This is when Kanye asked her to be his girlfriend, officially.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022. (Getty)

Naturally, Kanye being Kanye, he then pulled out all of the stops.

He surprised her with a room full of clothing, urging her to try on all of the clothes. She felt a bit like a glamorous pet in that moment.

Ye also asked her to write a paragraph about their nascent romance for Interview Magazine. That’s so, so weird.

Julia Fox attends the “Something You Said Last Night” New York premiere at Quad Cinema on September 22, 2023. (Getty)

Later, they returned to Kanye’s hotel suite. This time, she tried on a top that didn’t quite fit her.

According to her, Ye then offered “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.”

If you offer to pay for cosmetic surgery that someone wants, you’re a generous partner or a sugar daddy. If you suggest a cosmetic procedure that they haven’t mentioned … it doesn’t sound generous. It’s negging with money.

Kanye West sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson last year. And the conversation was as bonkers as you would expect. (Photo Credit: Fox News)

Thinking back, Julia reflects: “I feel like he’s using me in some weird, twisted game. It makes me feel dirty.”

It was not long after this that Ye presented her with a non-disclosure agreement. He pressured her — and her friends — to sign the NDA.

During the dates that followed, they would argue. Ye was critical of various things about Julia, including her friends. She eventually broke up with him via text message. That’s for the best.