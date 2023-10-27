Julia Fox: I Had NO Sex with Kanye West While We Were Dating!

Previously, we have heard how Julia Fox believes that Kanye West used her as part of a “sick, twisted” game.

Famously, the two dated amidst his split from Kim Kardashian.

It was a deeply weird relationship. And while it arguably elevated her name recognition, the association did not necessarily do her any favors.

But at least it was a wild, sexy time, right? Apparently, not so much. Not at all.

In her upcoming memoir, Down The Drain, don’t expect to see Julia Fox getting into salacious tales of wild romps with Kanye West.

It’s interesting, because Ye apparently offered to pay for her to get a boob job (which is … a choice) and had her try on clothes.

But it’s sounding like he was more interested in having a living mannequin on his arm than he was in a partner — or even a sexual partner.

Julia recently gave an interview with The New York Times about her upcoming book.

To be clear, this is not a Ye tell-all. Frankly, she wasn’t with him long enough for that to fill a memoir.

But she does delve into tons of topics — from her past drug use, her job as a dominatrix, and various intimate encounters (with detail).

Obviously, her most famous ex at the moment is certainly Kanye.

The two dated, however briefly, last year.

But Julia says that, actually, the two never took things to pound town. Despite literally everyone’s assumptions.

If you were to look at her right now, those who’ve had the privilege report, you’d see what looks like an omission.

There’s no sign of Julia and Kanye romping in the books.

It sounds like she just decided to not mention it, out of deference or sensitivity or concern that the unstable mega-millionaire might sue her.

According to Julia, the lack of sex in her recounting of that romance isn’t about sensitivity or caution.

“Because there, like, wasn’t any,” Julia tells the New York Times.

She adds: “It wasn’t really about that.”

Earlier this month, Julia said that her Kanye era only fills about “six pages” in her memoir.

Despite her apparently chaste (or possibly it just felt chaste?) relationship with him, she does delve into the topic of sex a lot.

Just … not in those six pages, from what we’re hearing about not-yet-published book.

“I felt like it was the truth,” Julia says of her memoir’s contents.

She reasons: “Why not write it?”

That means that she includes a lot of sexual details. Again, just not about Ye.

“I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could,” Julia acknowledges.

“I’m like: ‘This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on,'” she describes. “So I made it a point to put the reader in the room.”

Juluia “I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed.”